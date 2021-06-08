Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 18:23 HKT/SGT
Share:
Sterling Group Launches U.S. Premium Lifestyle Apparel Brand JP by J. Peterman in Asia

HONG KONG, June 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Sterling Group Holdings Limited ("Sterling Group" or the "Group", HKEX: 1825), an apparel manufacturer for upmarket international apparel brands, is pleased to announce that it has officially launched the American premium lifestyle apparel brand, JP by J. Peterman, as an extension of the J. Peterman brand it already owns. The new sub-brand, marketed primarily online through internet, website, social media channels or key opinion leaders (KOL), is curated for a younger customer base who wants to escape from fast fashion, and desires more individuality, style and quality in their daily wardrobe.

Sterling Group made a foray into brand ownership by acquiring the J. Peterman brand in 2019. Founded in 1988, J. Peterman is a U.S. brand with more than 30 years of history with a good name recognition especially after the popular American TV show "Seinfeld", casting John Peterman as the eccentric, fun-loving sophisticated world traveller in the series. The brand covers a wide spectrum of merchandise, including shirts, pants and shorts, suits and blazers, outerwear, sweaters, vests, sleepwear, men's vintage cologne collection, hats, footwear, luggage and bags...etc. The product offerings are mostly unique heritage classic apparels and accessories in the mid to high price segment of the market.

As the spread of the pandemic is gradually slowing down with the rollout of vaccines throughout the world, consumer sentiment has been on the upswing. In particular, the Chinese economy quickly gathers steam with the pandemic effectively under control. Thus, the Group believes it is the right time to introduce JP by J. Peterman to the Hong Kong and China market. The brand will first be launched and incubated in Hong Kong, from which expansion to mainland China and other Asian markets will follow.

Mr. Dennis Y M Siu, Executive Director of Sterling Group, said, "We are excited about bringing to customers in Asia this premium, uncommon lifestyle merchandise for men and women inspired by the heritage classic ambiance of the original J. Peterman brand. To start with, we will collaborate with some local KOLs to heighten the brand awareness through social media channels or other promotion activities. Having gradually built anticipation for the brand's products, we will first rollout our collections online in Hong Kong, and promptly enter the huge but also competitive China online market. With this distinctive brand philosophy and carefully thought out development plan, we are confident in capturing the hearts and minds of the customers in Asia, diversifying the revenue stream for Sterling Group and creating long-term value for shareholders."




Topic: Press release summary
Source:
Sectors: Fashion & Apparel
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
IdreamSky Technology (1119.HK) Lifetime Value (LTV) seriously undervalued, upside 65%  
June 8, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
Evergrande: the Bloomberg Article is Far From The Truth  
June 8, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Sterling Group Launches U.S. Premium Lifestyle Apparel Brand JP by J. Peterman in Asia  
June 8, 2021 18:23 HKT/SGT
KOMBAI Builds Wealth Management Ecosystem Benefiting The Community  
June 8, 2021 18:10 HKT/SGT
Ulferts International Announces 2020/21 Annual Results  
June 8, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Champion REIT Secures First Sustainability-Linked Loan   
June 8, 2021 17:01 HKT/SGT
DENSO and NTT DATA Complete Verification Test Using Vehicle and People Flow Data to Innovate the Mobility Experience  
June 8, 2021 14:51 HKT/SGT
Biogen and Eisai launch initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer's disease access ADUHELM  
June 8, 2021 13:09 HKT/SGT
Woven Alpha, Isuzu and Hino Begin Exploring the Use of Automated Mapping Platform  
June 8, 2021 12:43 HKT/SGT
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa's First Commercial Network Driven by Segment Routing  
June 8, 2021 12:38 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
NXT CX Summit SEA
20   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       