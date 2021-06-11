Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 11, 2021
Friday, 11 June 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Infocus International Group
Registration Open for Mastering Clean Hydrogen Live Online Masterclass

Singapore, June 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Due to popular demand, Infocus International Group is bringing back the Mastering Clean Hydrogen online masterclass and it will be commencing live on 17 August 2021.


The ?hydrogen economy? was first described 50 years ago, but failed to develop. Now hydrogen is making a comeback, with unprecedented momentum from both policymakers and industry amid a background of energy decarbonisation. Nevertheless, given its failure in the past, current investors and business developers in the sector are strongly advised to ensure they understand the complexities and competitive environments of the hydrogen landscape. This live online masterclass combines an excellent overview of the different elements of the clean hydrogen sector with a series of critical thinking and analysis exercises which provide clear guidance on market assessment requirements, including key opportunity and risk influences.

This comprehensive course is designed for those seeking a wide-ranging, hype-free and independent perspective on the markets and supply chain activities which will (and won?t) drive demand for clean hydrogen. Attendees will have a clearly explained, business-focused perspective on the competitive context of hydrogen across its various use cases. Attendees will be able to separate what is actually happening in the market from the headlines and hype, and to identify the drivers and credible near-term opportunities for your business. Attendees will evaluate barriers to hydrogen within certain market segments and its competitive advantages in others, illustrated by examples from a global perspective.

Benefits of Attending:

Gain a clear understanding of hydrogen industry technologies, terminologies & metrics
Review the value chain from hydrogen production to end-use market demand
Focus on the production of clean hydrogen from renewable power (?green? hydrogen)
Understand the competitive playing field and the economic variables that will impact it
Discuss the key practical delivery challenges facing clean hydrogen projects
Learn key lessons from project examples and proposals from around the world

Want to learn more?
Simply email to emilia[at]infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/hydrogen.

About Infocus International Group

Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.

Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.

Emilia Mok
Tel: +65 6325 0210 | Email: emilia[at]infocusinternational.com
Website: www.infocusinternational.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Infocus International Group
Sectors: Trade Shows, Energy, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Infocus International Group
June 11, 2021 14:07 HKT/SGT
Live Online Workshop on Power Purchase Agreement
June 11, 2021 09:14 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Launches Online Masterclass on Energy Storage
June 9, 2021 15:19 HKT/SGT
Public-Private Partnerships Online Masterclass is Now Back by Popular Demand
June 9, 2021 14:44 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Announces New Online Training on Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
Apr 14, 2021 08:55 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Launches Wind Power Live Online Training
Apr 14, 2021 08:40 HKT/SGT
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry Online Masterclass is Now Back by Popular Demand
Apr 14, 2021 08:34 HKT/SGT
Registration Open for Energy Storage Live Online Masterclass
Apr 14, 2021 08:29 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Announces Online Masterclass on Electricity Economics
Apr 14, 2021 08:14 HKT/SGT
Live Online Masterclass on Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
Apr 14, 2021 08:05 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Launches Online Masterclass on Power & Infrastructure Project Finance
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       