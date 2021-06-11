|
HONG KONG, June 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to share that its flagship classroom technology subsidiary Promethean continues to be a global leader for interactive display technology, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q1 2021 report on World Interactive Displays.
As the education system worldwide began to get a handle on remote and blended learning models, the demand for interactive displays in classrooms remained strong. According to Futuresource Consulting's Q1 2021 report, interactive display sales had a year-over-year increase of 74%, making it by far the largest Q1 to date. As schools around the world are settling into the new normal of blended learning models, interactive whiteboards and flat panel displays continue to remain one of the best tools in K-12 classrooms where teachers can build interactive lessons and bring them to life in any environment.
Excluding China, Promethean was the leading brand with a 23.3% share of the total global interactive flat panel display for primary and secondary education market over the last twelve months as of 31 March 2021. In that same time period, Promethean gained market share in the US, UK, and Germany. Most recently, in Q1 2021, the company also continued its strong performance track record in the US, achieving a 32.4% market share for primary and secondary education markets.
Promethean's continued success in 2021 Q1 is attributed to its ActivPanel Elements Series which includes increased personalization functionality and enhanced security, giving teachers additional flexibility and IT leaders better manageability. "As the world is in the early stages of regaining some normalcy, Promethean continues to be dedicated to ensuring educators, students and parents have access to an elite learning experience regardless of location or resources," said Chris Hand, Chief Revenue Officer at Promethean. "With a notable increased level in optimism across suppliers, distributors, and partners, coupled with strong demand from schools, we are proud to be a leader in this space with solutions like our ActivPanel Elements Series which allows for dynamic learning across the globe."
About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.
Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.
About Promethean
Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.
Promethean and ActivPanel are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the U.S. Europe, and many other countries around the world.
