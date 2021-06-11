Friday, 11 June 2021, 08:15 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: EC Healthcare Strategic Collaboration Memorandum between EC Healthcare and China Medical System Utilizes the Synergy of Upstream and Downstream of the Aesthetic Medical Industry, Promotes the Development of Medical Products and Talents

HONG KONG, June 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong* and China Medical System Holdings Limited (the "CMS", SEHK stock code: 867), jointly announce that the Group and a subsidiary of the CMS entered into a memorandum in relation to the strategiccollaboration, including but not limited to setting up an aesthetic medical marketing centre for distribution and marketing of aesthetics medication and related products initially in Hong Kong , and exploring to set up an aesthetic medical training and education platform for registered practitioners, and further exploring the formation of a nationwide aesthetic medical doctor partnership business platform.



The Group is the largest non-hospital medical service provider in Hong Kong based in the Greater Bay Area, providing medical, aesthetic medical and healthcare services. The CMS Group is an innovation-driven specialty pharma with a focus on sales and marketing in China, with more than two decades proven record of experience in successful drug promotion in multi departments. Of vertical development in the specialist field, the CMS Group is consistently expanding its horizontal boundary at the same and deploy product matrix in leading skin management and medical aesthetic technology. According to the memorandum, the Group and CMS will set up and operate an aesthetic medical marketing centre in Hong Kong as starting point for distribution, sales and marketing of aesthetics medication and related products in Hong Kong, set up an aesthetic medical training and education platform for registered practitioners to provide aesthetic medical services, and further explore the formation of a nationwide aesthetic medical doctor partnership business platform, in order to strategically link up upstream and downstream of aesthetic medical industry to maximize the industry synergy, promote the compliance of aesthetic medical products, foster the commercialisation of aesthetic medical professionals, and standardize aesthetic medical services.



Under the strategic collaboration, CMS intends to inject the medication resources on its research and development platform and the distribution rights of aesthetic medication or related products in Hong Kong; EC Healthcare intends to inject its digital marketing system, team of registered practitioners, resources of key opinion leaders and celebrity spokespersons and its branding influence as a market leader in the industry. Besides, by leveraging CMS's vast network of medical practitioners in the China and EC Healthcare's aesthetic medical education expertise, the parties will establish as an education and training centre for cultivating and certifying a new generation of aesthetic medical talents, and actively explore the formation of a nationwide aesthetic medical doctor partnership business platform.



Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, "The Group is honored to establish a long-term strategic partnership with CMS. Both parties will fully exploit their respective advantages to realize a strong alliance. In the past few years, EC Healthcare's outstanding performance continued to prove the Group's brand power and operational capabilities in the Greater Bay Area and across the country. Through the collaboration, we hope to facilitate the Group's precise layout in mainland market and scale the aesthetic medical business to a new height through replicating the successful operation system. In light of the strong growth potential of China's aesthetic medical services market, as well as the shortage of compliant aesthetics medication and talents, the Group believes that the collaboration can promote valuable synergies between the upstream and downstream of the industry, thereby leading the development of pharmaceuticals and medical talents in order to reform the industry and resolve the pain points in response to the strong domestic demand for high-quality compliant aesthetic medical services."



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories and a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST.



*According to an independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020



About China Medical System

China Medical System Holdings Limited is an innovation-driven specialty pharma with a focus on sales and marketing in China, dedicated to offering competitive products and services to meet China's unmet needs for health and beauty.



CMS focuses on innovative products that are global first-in-class, or with the best efficacy, safety or cost-effectiveness in the class due to their innovative formulations or drug delivery systems, and has built an innovative product pipeline with relatively high innovation level, good market potential and competitive differentiation advantages. Meanwhile, CMS has proven and successful experience in drug commercialization and strong capability in professional academic promotion, having created a leading market position for many existing drugs. Jointly driven by the strong product competence, the powerful academic promotion capability, and the refined internal management system, CMS has become one of the Chinese pharmaceutical companies with the highest operating efficiency.



Capitalizing on its own advantages, CMS constantly expands the business boundaries and rapidly promotes the development of new businesses, which consist of the dermatology and medical aesthetic business (CMS Aesthetics) and the healthcare business (CMS Health), while making in-depth development in multiple fields of expertise. CMS Aesthetics specializes in the development of dermatological drugs and medical aesthetic solutions, dedicated to becoming the largest and most professional company in the field of dermatology, medical aesthetics and health management in China. CMS Health stringently selects functional quality healthcare products with unique ingredients globally according to medical concept and high standards, and forms one-stop cross-border e-commerce platforms, to help Chinese consumers improve their sub-health status.



