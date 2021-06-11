Friday, 11 June 2021, 09:14 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group Infocus International Launches Online Masterclass on Energy Storage

Singapore, June 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group is bringing back the best rated Energy Storage online workshop which will be commencing live on 13 September 2021.



Energy storage differs from other energy technologies in the breadth and complexity of its addressable market and revenue opportunities. This masterclass provides a comprehensive, business-focused analysis of these opportunities, allowing attendees to analyse, understand and segment them. While naturally focusing on battery storage, we also cover the variety of competing storage technologies and describe the wide variety of problems energy storage seeks to solve, at a wide range of deployment sizes and timescales, including key issues around practical project delivery.



Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of why and where storage markets are growing, what could limit this growth and what the future trends will be. So, if attendees are thinking of investing in or developing an energy storage business case, this course provides your essential grounding in the core issues.



Benefits of Attending:



- Gain a clear understanding of energy storage market opportunities & deployment considerations

- A core focus on batteries, including clear explanations of the technologies and performance considerations (in language accessible to non-technical people)

- Discuss the key project delivery issues for battery storage projects

- Review up-to-date examples from around the world and the lessons from them

- Understand the competitive playing field and the economic variables that impact energy storage business cases

- Stay ahead of trends and emerging solutions, including growth opportunities for longer-duration storage solutions



Want to learn more?

Simply email to emilia[at]infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/energystorage-online.



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210 | Email: emilia[at]infocusinternational.com

Website: www.infocusinternational.com





