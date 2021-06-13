

Mumbai, India, June 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, KOMBAI Inu, the Ethereum blockchain and community-based Digital Deflationary Meme Token is utilizing a wealth management ecosystem to the great benefit of its supporting community. The company already has 525 holders and looking for an extensive growth in upcoming days. The team are about to get listed in many listing sites and Exchanges. Their vision is to help people during the very hard time the entire world is facing. Their mission, to be smart and work hard. Their driver, the long-standing support of their very aware community. The team are building up on these a solid foundation for KOMBAI Inu. KOMBAI Inu is providing and protective of the community while also an aggressive hunter of opportunities for the benefit of the community. The teams love KOMBAI as well as other animals and figures. When the company designed the KOMBAI project, their goal was very altruistic to allow fair distribution and ownership from day one. The team have no more potential for ownership than anyone else in the world. The team will continue to adhere to this standard. With a max circulating supply of 1 quadrillion with 50% token has been burnt (Dead wallet) and on each transaction, 4% will be distributed among existing holders, 4% will be burnt, and 4% for LP and LP has been locked for a year. KOMBAI's community has grown 1000 strong and only starting to gain momentum. their market value has grown steadily since the release in May 2021. KOMBAI Inu is listed on several exchanges. Although KOMBAI Inu cannot be purchased directly using Fiats money, it can be easily purchased as described in their website https://kombai.finance . The team of KOMBAI Inu, sincerely thank the community and supporters. Through the power of collective decentralization, The team will be stronger than any centralized prospect. Stay tuned for encouraging and important information that The team will be releasing in the coming weeks. Users can check the CMC listing here https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/kombai-inu/ Media Contact

Contact: John J.

E-mail: info@kombai.finance

Telegram: https://t.me/KombaiInuToken

Twitter : https://twitter.com/KombaiInuToken

Mobile: +91 9551558288 SOURCE: KOMBAI





