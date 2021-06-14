Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 14, 2021
Monday, 14 June 2021, 17:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: DIBA
DIBA - Proper NFT (Taproot-ready) at the Bitcoin Conference

MIAMI, FL, June 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DIBA is a platform working on the first ecosystem to collect proper unique digital assets (UDA), popularly known as non-fungible tokens (NFT) on the Bitcoin blockchain and layer 2 scaling solutions.

Gideon presenting DIBA at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 3 (Whale Day).

Out of hundreds of submissions, DIBA was selected to present their project as one of the Top 10 Finalists at the 2021 Bitcoin Conference in Miami on Whale Day. The judges for the pitch included Tim Draper, Paul Veradittakit (Pantera Capital), Oleg Mikhalsky (Fulgur Ventures) and David Roebuck.

Organized by Bitcoin Magazine, the conference is the biggest crypto event on earth, welcoming 12,000 attendees and attracting more than 20,000 global crypto believers to Miami.

The founder and chief executive of DIBA explained the company's mission is to help millions of people understand, own and use non-custodial digital assets built on top of the Bitcoin network. Assets in the virtual world are worth over $125B and yet, centralized in a few hands.

As a space-faring civilization, the onus is on us to build a decentralized and censorship-resistant ownership structure in the digital world. "Mars has to be an equitable society. I see a future where every individual can have an equal chance to own appreciating unique digital assets and participate in economic activities while running their own lightning node," says Gideon Nweze.

The DIBA ecosystem allows art lovers to collect curated digital arts that are tied directly to Bitcoin's UTXOs (unspent Bitcoin transaction outputs) through a tokenless layer 2 scaling solution and client-side validated smart contracting system "RGB", by the LNP/BP Standards Association with major contributions from Dr Maxim Orlovsky and Dr Olga Ukolova (Pandora Core).

These assets are Taproot ready, meaning that they support the most significant upgrade to the Bitcoin network since 2017, improving Bitcoin's privacy, smart contract capabilities, and lowering transaction costs. With taproot, you get optimization of Bitcoin, much different from how people know Bitcoin today.

Heaven Quiban, an art lover and community coordinator with DIBA, shared her excitement about the impact that Bitcoin NFT will have on the arts community. "This is an opportunity for artists to securely share their art and create a living for themselves. We can start to move past the 'starving artist' stage and further legitimize creativity as a viable life path."

The DIBA NFT platform will be going live later this fall. To learn more, sign up at http://lovediba.com.

Contact:
Anastasiia Ilicheva
Marketing, DIBA Global Inc
info@lovediba.com
https://twitter.com/lvDiba
https://www.linkedin.com/company/love-diba/

LNP/BP Standards Association: https://www.lnp-bp.org/







Topic: Trade Show or Conference
Source: DIBA
Sectors: Design & Art, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
RoboFi Launches its Power Ecosystem Fueled by VICS Token  
June 14, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
JAXA and Honda to Begin a Feasibility Study on a Circulative Renewable Energy System  
June 14, 2021 18:38 HKT/SGT
DIBA - Proper NFT (Taproot-ready) at the Bitcoin Conference  
June 14, 2021 17:50 HKT/SGT
Aaron Herps steps up as General Manager of AVIA's Coalition Against Piracy  
June 14, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
One-Two in Race 100 for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
June 14, 2021 11:20 HKT/SGT
JCB Accelerates Business Expansion in ASEAN Region with Opening of New Department in Singapore  
June 14, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Registration Open for Electric Vehicles & the Grid Online Workshop  
June 14, 2021 05:20 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Announces Online Training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading  
June 14, 2021 05:06 HKT/SGT
All-New Lexus NX Premieres, Heraldling the Start of the Lexus Next Chapter  
June 14, 2021 04:25 HKT/SGT
Trescon's WCSS to shed light on how to protect Qatar's digital economy from cyber threats and vulnerabilities  
June 14, 2021 00:37 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
NXT CX Summit SEA
20   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
3  -  4   August
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       