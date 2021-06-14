Monday, 14 June 2021, 17:50 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: DIBA DIBA - Proper NFT (Taproot-ready) at the Bitcoin Conference

MIAMI, FL, June 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DIBA is a platform working on the first ecosystem to collect proper unique digital assets (UDA), popularly known as non-fungible tokens (NFT) on the Bitcoin blockchain and layer 2 scaling solutions.

Gideon presenting DIBA at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 3 (Whale Day).

Out of hundreds of submissions, DIBA was selected to present their project as one of the Top 10 Finalists at the 2021 Bitcoin Conference in Miami on Whale Day. The judges for the pitch included Tim Draper, Paul Veradittakit (Pantera Capital), Oleg Mikhalsky (Fulgur Ventures) and David Roebuck.



Organized by Bitcoin Magazine, the conference is the biggest crypto event on earth, welcoming 12,000 attendees and attracting more than 20,000 global crypto believers to Miami.



The founder and chief executive of DIBA explained the company's mission is to help millions of people understand, own and use non-custodial digital assets built on top of the Bitcoin network. Assets in the virtual world are worth over $125B and yet, centralized in a few hands.



As a space-faring civilization, the onus is on us to build a decentralized and censorship-resistant ownership structure in the digital world. "Mars has to be an equitable society. I see a future where every individual can have an equal chance to own appreciating unique digital assets and participate in economic activities while running their own lightning node," says Gideon Nweze.



The DIBA ecosystem allows art lovers to collect curated digital arts that are tied directly to Bitcoin's UTXOs (unspent Bitcoin transaction outputs) through a tokenless layer 2 scaling solution and client-side validated smart contracting system "RGB", by the LNP/BP Standards Association with major contributions from Dr Maxim Orlovsky and Dr Olga Ukolova (Pandora Core).



These assets are Taproot ready, meaning that they support the most significant upgrade to the Bitcoin network since 2017, improving Bitcoin's privacy, smart contract capabilities, and lowering transaction costs. With taproot, you get optimization of Bitcoin, much different from how people know Bitcoin today.



Heaven Quiban, an art lover and community coordinator with DIBA, shared her excitement about the impact that Bitcoin NFT will have on the arts community. "This is an opportunity for artists to securely share their art and create a living for themselves. We can start to move past the 'starving artist' stage and further legitimize creativity as a viable life path."



The DIBA NFT platform will be going live later this fall. To learn more, sign up at http://lovediba.com.



Contact:

Anastasiia Ilicheva

Marketing, DIBA Global Inc

info@lovediba.com

https://twitter.com/lvDiba

https://www.linkedin.com/company/love-diba/



LNP/BP Standards Association: https://www.lnp-bp.org/















Topic: Trade Show or Conference

Source: DIBA

Sectors: Design & Art, FinTech & Blockchain

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

