Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Central Global Berhad
Clarification Regarding Central Global Bhd's MoU with China's Huobi Mall for the Development of a Global Data Centre in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Main Market-listed Central Global Berhad ("CGB") wishes to clarify that the information published in several news journals in China regarding a strategic partnership/Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") between the Company and/or its subsidiary, CIC Construction Sdn Bhd and Huobi Mall to build a Global Data Base Collection Centre in Malaysia is inaccurate.

CGB executive chairman Dato' Faisal Zelman

CGB's Executive Chairman Dato' Faisal Zelman said: "We are indeed in discussion with Huobi Mall on the possibility of collaborating on the construction of a proposed data base collection centre in Malaysia. However, we are still in the midst of evaluating the viability of the aforesaid project and have yet to sign a MoU or any other forms of agreement with Huobi Mall in this regard. We will make further announcements as and when there are any significant developments on this matter."

Central Global Berhad is principally involved in manufacturing and construction. The company is a specialist in industrial tapes and label stock manufacturing as well as a one-stop solution provider for crepe-paper masking. Its construction division was established in 2009 and is mostly active in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

Please contact the below for more information:
Fintan Ng
Tel: +60 12-233 6986
Email: f.ng@swanconsultancy.biz


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Central Global Berhad
Sectors: Daily Finance, Engineering, Construct, Engineering, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Central Global Berhad
June 9, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Central Global Bhd Signs MoU for JV to Build RM250M Kwasa Damansara Sewage Treatment Plant
May 25, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Central Global Berhad Posts 25% Rise in Revenue
Apr 23, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Central Global Berhad's Proposed Private Placement Approved by Bursa Securities
Apr 5, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
Central Global Berhad Proposes Private Placement of up to 18 Million New Shares
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       