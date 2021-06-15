Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Central Global Berhad Clarification Regarding Central Global Bhd's MoU with China's Huobi Mall for the Development of a Global Data Centre in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Main Market-listed Central Global Berhad ("CGB") wishes to clarify that the information published in several news journals in China regarding a strategic partnership/Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") between the Company and/or its subsidiary, CIC Construction Sdn Bhd and Huobi Mall to build a Global Data Base Collection Centre in Malaysia is inaccurate.

CGB executive chairman Dato' Faisal Zelman

CGB's Executive Chairman Dato' Faisal Zelman said: "We are indeed in discussion with Huobi Mall on the possibility of collaborating on the construction of a proposed data base collection centre in Malaysia. However, we are still in the midst of evaluating the viability of the aforesaid project and have yet to sign a MoU or any other forms of agreement with Huobi Mall in this regard. We will make further announcements as and when there are any significant developments on this matter."



Central Global Berhad is principally involved in manufacturing and construction. The company is a specialist in industrial tapes and label stock manufacturing as well as a one-stop solution provider for crepe-paper masking. Its construction division was established in 2009 and is mostly active in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.



Please contact the below for more information:

Fintan Ng

Tel: +60 12-233 6986

Email: f.ng@swanconsultancy.biz





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Central Global Berhad

Sectors: Daily Finance, Engineering, Construct, Engineering, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

