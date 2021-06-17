Thursday, 17 June 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Software AG PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika, Beijing Guoshi Technology Winners of Software AG's 2020 PartnerConnect Partner Award

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Software AG, a leader in IoT, integration, API Management and Business Transformation software, formally recognised two of the company's APAC partners, PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika (Indonesia) and Beijing Guoshi Technology (China), in its 2020 PartnerConnect Partner Awards. The annual awards programme recognises outstanding partners that demonstrate innovative use of Software AG solutions, embody Software AG PartnerConnect values and excel in their ability to help customers succeed.



"Technology trends like integration, cloud, mobile and big data are continuing to change how partners connect with their customers," said Jason Johns, General Manager, Global Alliances & Channels, Software AG. "Our annual Partner Awards recognise the Software AG partners that go above and beyond in their support of our mutual customers and that are committed to enabling continued transformation for their customers, as we all work to adapt to evolving trends. We're proud to call these award winners our partners."



PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika, the largest System Integration company in Indonesia, has been recognised as the APJ Partner of the Year for securing 6 new projects across Indonesia in 2020, putting the new age corporate customers front and centre. To date, PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika has around 150 webMethods developers, some of whom are certified developers.



"Software AG and PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika take pride in understanding different industry dynamics to deliver disruptive solutions that align with new age Enterprise & Corporate requirements. Combining Software AG's technology integration capabilities and our collective client experience expertise, we are opening the door to new innovations while also accelerating the pace and impact of digital transformation across industries. This recognition from Software AG is a testament to the continued relevance of these solutions for organisations in Indonesia, and we look forward to further collaboration in the year ahead," said Sjafril Effendi, President Director, PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika.



Recognised as the APJ Fastest Growing Partner of the Year, Beijing Guoshi Technology has been instrumental in expanding Software AG's partner network, providing organisations in specialised industries such as Aerospace and Military with Software AG ARIS solutions. The Software AG ARIS reseller played an instrumental role in bringing onboard a total of 18 new partners across China in 2020.



"Technology will serve as an enabler for business growth as economies in Asia Pacific accelerate recovery efforts in 2021. With digital disruption sweeping across the region, we are honoured to partner with Software AG to deliver exceptional innovative solutions that support intelligent enterprises in the new normal. The award from Software AG will spur us on to greater heights in the coming year, reaffirming our continued commitment to the region's digital-first organisations," said Liu Xipeng, General Manager, Beijing Guoshi Technology.



To date, Software AG's PartnerConnect partner program has allowed over 93 partners in Asia to spark innovative digital transformation initiatives and optimise their clients' business operations through Software AG's marketing-leading technology.



According to the Asian Development Bank, digital transformation can boost global output, trade and commerce, and employment. In Asia Pacific, the use of digital technologies can translate to the creation of 65 million new jobs on average yearly from 2021 to 2025. Digital technology adoption can also bring about an increase in regional trade by $1 trillion yearly over the next five years.



For more information about Software AG's PartnerConnect partner program, please visit https://www.softwareag.com/en_corporate/resources/partners.html. To enroll in Software AG PartnerConnect, simply complete the application at softwareag.com/partners.



About Beijing Guoshi Technology



Established in Zhongguancun High Tech Park, Beijing Guoshi Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional enterprise project management solution provider in China, focusing on enterprise project management software product provision, management consulting and it system implementation and service. For more information, please visit http://www.ctsyun.com



About PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika



PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika ("MII") was founded on 1 March 1996 as a subsidiary of the publicly listed PT Metrodata Electronics, Tbk (IDX: MTDL). Widely recognised for its consistency as Digital Solution Provider to both Enterprise and Corporate segments, MII's service offerings range focus on Cloud Services; Business Application; Digital Business Platform; Big Data & Analytics; Security; Hybrid IT Infrastructure; Consulting & Advisory Services; and Managed Services. Based on industry best practices and ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified to give highest quality of service to customers, it has also built strategic alliances with a number of national, regional and global technology partners with Digital Transformation visions to strengthen its offerings. For more information, please visit www.mii.co.id



About Software AG



Software AG reimagines integration, sparks business transformation and enables fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology - from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful - enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth. For more information, visit www.softwareag.com



