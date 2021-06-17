Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 17, 2021
Thursday, 17 June 2021, 07:35 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GBA
Government Blockchain Week is Coming to Washington DC

Washington, DC, June 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - September 27- October 2, Washington DC. The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) will host a week-long live event, Government Blockchain Week.


Blockchain leaders, government policymakers, and more will converge on Washington DC for GBA's Government Blockchain Week. This week-long, live event will feature 6 days of blockchain conferences with flair. Blockchain is gaining momentum in multiple fields, inspiring topics such as cybersecurity & cryptocurrency, International Trade & Aid, NFTs, Legal & Law Enforcement, and more. On Thursday and Friday, the entire conference will converge on the Congressional Auditorium of the US Capitol. This two-day conference is GBA's flagship event, 'The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law'.

- Network with government leaders and blockchain innovators from around the world.
- One of the founding fathers of blockchain technology, Scott Stornetta,
- Australian Trade & Investment Commission
- Blockchain Architect from the London Stock Exchange
- Head of Tax Risk Analysis from the Croatian Ministry of Finance,
- Our speaker line up is a global powerhouse...Plus many more.

And these speakers are attracting an audience of investors, policymakers, media, and VIPs that will make the networking newsworthy.

Come to Washington DC for this live experience. Held in iconic venues throughout the city, Government Blockchain Week will utilize The DC Attorney General's Office, The British Embassy, The Embassy of Bahrain, and the US Capitol Congressional Auditorium. In the evenings, GBW will host 3 Evening Receptions, channeling a long-ago Kennedy era of elegance and intrigue. Washington DC in September will be the perfect setting to meet and greet the reigning and future leaders in blockchain and government.

Blockchain technology continues to disrupt, reroute, and upend our existing systems. Those who understand how to navigate this new terrain will be the victors in the emerging blockchain century.

For more information about Government Blockchain Week, go to www.gbaglobal.org/event/2021gbw


Topic: Press release summary
Source: GBA
Sectors: Trade Shows, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

GBA
June 14, 2021 22:41 HKT/SGT
Reshaping Identity Management with Blockchain Technology - A Panel Discussion with GBA Ireland
June 2, 2021 22:54 HKT/SGT
The GBA Hires Washington, DC Lobby Firm Rulon & White Governance Strategies
May 19, 2021 08:32 HKT/SGT
The Impact of Cryptocurrency Adoption on Government
May 19, 2021 08:21 HKT/SGT
Blockchain Ireland 2021: Blockleaders' founder Jillian Godsil to speak on 'Why Blockchain needs Women'
May 19, 2021 08:05 HKT/SGT
Ireland GBA Chapter Established
May 7, 2021 19:16 HKT/SGT
Blockchain and Liberty for All
May 3, 2021 15:08 HKT/SGT
Blockchain & Liberty for All
Apr 26, 2021 21:55 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Announces the First Release of "The Impact of Cryptocurrency Adoption on Government"
Mar 24, 2021 12:23 HKT/SGT
Ubitquity Joins the Government Blockchain Association (GBA)
Mar 8, 2021 07:27 HKT/SGT
GBA Healthcare Working Group Releases White Paper as First Asset in Blockchain Ethical Design Framework for Healthcare
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       