  • Saturday, June 19, 2021
Saturday, 19 June 2021, 04:00 HKT/SGT
DeFi Powerhouse Fantom's Native Token FTM Gets Listed on BitFinex and Gemini

NEW YORK, NY, June 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Two major cryptocurrency trading platforms have listed Fantom within the last 24 hours, as the blockchain platform and its native token FTM continues to grow its footprint across the globe.


1. Bitfinex, one of the world's oldest exchanges, has announced the listing today.
2. US-based digital currency exchange Gemini announced the listing of FTM yesterday, allowing US citizens to buy and trade on their regulated trading platform.

Fantom has been showing remarkable growth in the first quarter of 2021. It enables users to make blockchain transactions without the hassle of high fees, complicated interfaces, slow transaction speeds and weak security.

Bitfinex

Users can withdraw and deposit FTM on Opera Mainnet on Bitfinex leveraging the speed and low transaction costs of Fantom. Founded in 2012, Bitfinex was one of the first professional platforms set up to accommodate the booming interest in cryptocurrency trading. Since then, the team has gained invaluable experience whilst cementing their spot as the go-to platform for digital asset traders and institutions.

Bitfinex is widely used in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China and by getting listed on the platform increases Fantom's presence in the region.

GEMINI

Gemini, formally known as Gemini Trust Company LLC, is considered one of the most trusted, reliable and regulated digital currency exchange platforms. Its creators Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss created this platform, enabling people from the US to trade safely and secure various cryptocurrencies using USD. Gemini has made a name for itself as being both regulated and highly reputable. Fantom's addition to Gemini is mutually beneficial as Fantom is closer to being one of the best DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms in the industry.

Being a US-based exchange, Fantom's listing on the platform now opens up the opportunity for investment by US-based crypto enthusiasts and large-scale investors alike, both of which now have much easier accessibility to the token.

The US is a financial powerhouse when it comes to cryptocurrency, with a recent survey showing more than 6 percent of Americans have financial interests in crypto. That puts the US behind only China when it comes to cryptocurrency investment, which needless to say, opens up a world of opportunity for Fantom.

Fantom's Exponential Growth

Fantom's exponential growth is attributed to many factors, including its multiple government partnerships. In addition to being user-friendly, Fantom is also a developer-friendly blockchain that has attracted developers through its decentralized system, enabling blockchain projects with efficiency and ease. Fantom's minimal fees make this platform desirable, not to mention its compatibility with Ethereum.

- Website https://fantom.foundation/
- Docs https://docs.fantom.foundation/
- Research papers https://fantom.foundation/fantom-research-papers/
- Discord http://chat.fantom.network/
- Telegram https://t.me/Fantom_English
- Blog https://fantom.foundation/blog/
- Twitter https://twitter.com/FantomFDN
- Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/FantomFoundation/
- Github https://github.com/Fantom-Foundation

Media Contact Information
Simone Pomposi
pr@fantom.foundation
https://fantom.foundation

