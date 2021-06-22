Monday, 21 June 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Nucleus Vision Nucleus Vision Acquires Jiffy Charge to Create One of the World's Largest Private Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Nucleus Vision's acquisition of Jiffy Charge, a micro real estate marketplace company (similar to Airbnb for micro spaces) is well in tandem with its vision of enabling a private communication network, powered by micro DeFi Financing. This move comes quickly on the heels of NV 1.0's implementation in deploying a sensor-driven solution in the offline retail market place to capture vital customer identification and intelligence in real time in a precise physical place, enabling smart communication and driving commerce.



NV 2.0 is a step forward that completes the circle and utilizes the full potential of NV 1.0's technology capability, developed in-house. The acquisition of Jiffy Charge has opened up opportunities to acquire physical spaces for asset distribution, with an aim to build the world's largest communication network for customers and product inventory. One company already in the decentralized private network race is Helium.



NV 2.0's decentralized wireless private network will adopt the company's already existing IoT platform. Together, with NV 2.0's IoT assets layer and micro real estate platform, the solution can be deployed in almost any conceivable under-utilized micro real estate space globally - In malls, airports, supermarkets, hospitals, gas stations and even homes. The asset inventories range from vending machines, a micro warehouse box, micro rental units, cloud kitchens to digital screens and others.



NCash will function as a transaction token for network use and will draw value when people use the network for Wi-Fi/5G/IOT services or buy a product or service at any of its network's enabled micro real estate locations. Unlike the singularity in NV 1.0, one big advantage of NV 2.0 is that the revenue sources and business models now have a multitude of sources that will create value and utility for NCash.



NV 2.0 is also introducing mining and micro-financing that will empower the community to finance and own part of the network. This is a significant step forward from NV 1.0's business mandate and vision. While building the network, NV 2.0 will enable the miners to mine multiple coins. In addition, community members also have the option to operate as "pool managers" and earn service rewards for participation. In short, NV 2.0 will enable a community-powered infrastructure, opening up innumerable opportunities for communities to be an integral part of and benefit from the networks of the future.



The opportunity presents a $3.5 trillion 5G services market size yet to be unlocked, one that NV 2.0 is all set to capture, as it rapidly moves towards creating a modular business, onboard product and technology partners to build multiple use cases, while it focuses on its core technology in-house.



In terms of an organizational change, Abhishek Pitti moves to a Chairman role with focus on product and customer acquisitions, while Anoop Vootkuri, current CEO of Jiffy Charge will take over as CEO of NV 2.0 and drive community traction.



Media Contact

Company: Nucleus Vision

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: info@nucleus.vision

Website: https://www.nucleus.vision/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NucleusVision/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NucleusVision



SOURCE: Nucleus Vision





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Nucleus Vision



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

