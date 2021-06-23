Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Wanchain
Wanchain Makes LTC Smart Contract Compatible, Adds Litecoin to Cross-Chain Blockchain Infrastructure

Singapore, June 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Wanchain Foundation today announces that Litecoin is now fully integrated into its cross-chain infrastructure. Wanchain, the decentralised blockchain interoperability solution that connects the world's isolated blockchain networks, is the only decentralised finance (DeFI) project that enables truly decentralised cross-chain transactions between isolated heterogeneous blockchain networks. Wanchain's cross-chain infrastructure already supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Wanchain, EOSIO, Binance Smart Chain and XRP Ledger. The addition of Litecoin reinforces Wanchain's position as the world's most advanced cross-chain solution.

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone around the world. Wanchain's Litecoin integration allows LTC, a top-15 cryptocurrency by market cap, to be traded cross-chain and used with EVM-compatible smart contracts. Wanchain also recently added XRP Ledger to its cross-chain infrastructure to great acclaim, becoming the premiere option for XRP holders wanting to enter the world of DeFi. By enabling siloed blockchains to share value and data, Wanchain's cross-chain solution is the key to the mass adoption of blockchain technology.

Jack Lu, Founder and CEO of Wanchain says: "Litecoin is one of the world's most important cryptocurrencies. It is also amongst the largest without smart contract capabilities. Wanchain and several of our enterprise partners are all very pleased at the prospect of what smart contracts and true decentralised cross-chain interoperability can bring to Litecoin and the blockchain community at large."

Li Ni, VP of Business Development and Operations adds: "Wanchain's Litecoin integration highlights the industry-leading skill of Wanchain's development team. Connecting a truly heterogeneous blockchain like Litecoin to EVM-compatible chains like Ethereum, Wanchain and Binance Smart Chain without sacrificing any security or decentralisation is a true feat. Integrations like this one and XRP Ledger reaffirm Wanchain's mission to connect all the siloed blockchains in the world. Wanchain is one step closer to being the Wide Area Network of the blockchain industry."

LTC holders who want to take advantage of the world of DeFi can immediately begin earning high yields from a variety of staking and farming applications connected to Wanchain's cross-chain infrastructure. One such application is Wanswap, the innovative cross-chain automatic market making decentralized exchange, which has already launched a farming pool for LTC.

About Wanchain

True DeFi is interoperable – Wanchain is the world's premiere decentralised blockchain interoperability solution. Our mission is to drive blockchain adoption through interoperability by building fully decentralised bridges that connect the world's many siloed blockchain networks. This cross-chain infrastructure empowers developers to build truly decentralised cross-chain applications to power the future of DeFi.

