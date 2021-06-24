Thursday, 24 June 2021, 07:00 HKT/SGT Share:

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Maps.me has announced a new partnership with Booking.com that will enable users to earn cashback rewards in their Maps.me digital wallet. Users of the world's most popular offline mapping tool will be able to earn up to 10% cashback when booking travel through a special integration of leading digital travel platform Booking.com in the Maps.me app.



With the launch of MAPS Rewards, users will be able to earn cashback in US dollars to their Maps.me digital wallet when they book accommodation with Booking.com in the Maps.me app. Initially, users who hold 30 MAPS Rewards will receive 3% cashback on their stayed reservations with Booking.com. But, as their holdings of MAPS Rewards increase to 100 or 300, they will unlock cashback rates of up to 7% and then up to 10%, respectively.



"This partnership with Booking.com offers great value to Maps.me users," said Alex Grebnev, Co-Founder of Maps.Me. "Maps.me already helps millions of users to find their way. Next, it will be delivering tangible benefits such as loyalty rewards earned by participating in the platform and money in their pocket through cashback on purchases. Through the Maps.me wallet they can also earn passive income on stored value - up to 8% by lending out balances that are collateralized by highly liquid assets. We look forward to creating new opportunities to deliver unique products and services and making them available to Maps.me users soon."



"Partnering with Maps.me on their new cashback rewards program is a natural fit for us at Booking.com," said Mark van der Linden, Senior Director of Partnerships at Booking.com. "As travel begins to open up and people start looking to explore the world again, seamlessly connecting them with the amazing range of incredible places to stay on our platform as they literally look to navigate their way through new destinations is a great opportunity. Whether they're looking for a funky city apartment, a secluded vacation home in the countryside or a resort on the beach, we've got the stay that's right for them."



The MAPS Rewards feature will be launched initially in selected markets in Europe and expanded in the future. In addition to the cashback partnership with Booking.com, users who hold MAPS Rewards will eventually be able to receive other discounts, with future rewards through other partners being able to be exchanged for cash, or to buy additional products and services. In all, the goal is for users to be able to effectively save money and service financial needs, and control when and how they want to use rewards they earn by using the platform.



"Our partnership with Booking.com is part of the next phase of our plans to ultimately embed a host of financial and other services that can be delivered when and how our customers need them. We are leveraging technology to connect consumers to real world DeFi applications that can enhance their financial lives. This is the first step in developing a core architecture for the masses," said Viktor Mangazeev, co-Founder of Maps.me.



The stored value in Maps.me wallets will be kept in AAA-rated assets and held in a Swiss trust structure that is administered by TMF Services, a regulated trust services provider in Switzerland. TMF is the largest corporate service provider in the world, trusted by over 60% of Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. Users enjoy this security as well as the convenience of accessing these services via a platform they know and love - all for zero or low fees.[1]



In March, Maps.me announced that it is adding next-generation financial capabilities to its platform, which was used by more than 60 million people worldwide last year. Through the services that will be available via its digital wallet, Maps.me aims to enrich people's lives by providing them with a simple, immediate, and inexpensive way to pay, transfer across currencies, and earn passive income.



Maps.me 2.0 will enable users to:

- Earn yields of as much as 8% on stored value;

- Make payments via a linked credit card; and

- Transfer money instantly to friends and family globally and in 35 different currencies



Maps.me will soon be adding new features including eSIM connectivity, which will allow users to stay better connected. With this feature, users will have greater convenience and managed connectivity when using Internet service in more than 90 countries since they will be able to seamlessly switch mobile networks and no longer need to purchase prepaid SIM cards when they travel.



About Maps.me



Maps.me is the world's leading off-line mapping application for travelers. Launched in 2011 it has been downloaded more than 140 million times. More than 60 million users worldwide were active in 2020 planning and navigating their travels and exploration in 195 countries. Maps.me users can download maps and be connected wherever they travel. An open-source advocate, Maps.me users are a primary contributor to the OpenStreetMapping Project globally. Beginning in 2021, the app will integrate financial services such as payment and currency exchange, telecom services including eSIM connectivity, and cash back opportunities, discounts, and other rewards.



