Saturday, 26 June 2021, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Bussr Bussr Joins BMW Foundation and MIT Global Sustainability Initiative

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore-based transport disruptor Bussr is joining the BMW Foundation and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to participate in their global mobility and sustainability initiatives. The initiative will kick start with a global workshop panel of cross-sectoral leaders on June 23.



The global workshop will "Explore how digital and socio-ecological transformations will change the ways in which humans interact with civic and social mobility, within the existing infrastructure as well as within entirely new infrastructure systems."



Uniquely qualified to present new ideas and perspectives on the topic of mobility, Bussr is one of the world's leading innovators in the global transit and ground passenger transportation market, which will reach US$908.8 billion by 2027.



Bussr is a world-leading AI-based mobility company that offers advanced technology for cities' public transportation, private transport operators, corporates, and schools. Bussr uses advanced AI algorithms for elegant booking, payments, analytics, and operations to facilitate mobility to millions of people.



With the confident aim of changing the way the world moves from A to B, Bussr is the bold vision of former Microsoft Chief Architect, co-founder and CTO Ajay Bhandari, former Rocket Internet founder and CEO Hussein Abdelkarim, and veteran technology consultant and co-founder I.M. Shousha.



Ajay, who will speak at the prestigious event, said, "We are seeing undeniable and massive population shifts towards urban centers, and now is the time to have an honest but optimistic discussion about how we can leverage technology to give equitable access to mobility services. It's also important that we make transport services and infrastructure sustainable and viable for operators and society overall. We are thrilled to talk at this important event, and we look forward to providing insight wherever we can."



With everyday citizens seeking better lives in our cities, the world's urban population has increased by 55% in the previous 50 years and now accounts for more than 80% of global GDP. Mobility is key to this growth, with demand for urban road passenger transport predicted to double by 2050.



Forward-thinking global centers have realized that mass transport, such as subways, buses, ferries, and trains, as well as cycling and walking, are the way of the future. The rise of electric cars (EVs), micromobility, Uber, Didi, and Grab have made some gains in recent years, but much more needs to be done to solve the global transportation sector's inherent throttling.



Ajay, Abdelkarim, and Shousha view today's transportation industry as a busy, but chaotic dance. Currently, private passengers must arrange their travel manually, connecting multiple modes of transportation at different times that may or may not be convenient. On the other hand, transport providers still use manual scheduling techniques based on outmoded tradition rather than real-time data, which results in massive inefficiencies across the board.



The trio believes that their digitization of mobility networks will add a coordinated elegance to the way people travel. With its AI-powered technology, each Bussr journey is a synchronized, smooth jump from point A to point B, leaving cities less polluted and filled with people rather than vehicles. All of this contributes to Bussr's overall objective of "Digitizing mobility. Connecting the world."



Bussr's Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform serves as a private-use app as well as an end-to-end, omnichannel payment, ticketing, and fleet management solution for transport providers. Its specialized AI platform constantly analyzes millions of data points to assist mass transit systems to operate at peak efficiency for both passengers and operators.



For private passengers, the Bussr app is accessible for both iOS and Android, and gives end-to-end travel alternatives such as public buses, ride-sharing, trains, or even bike and scooter rentals to complete a trip. The user simply enters Point A and Point B, and the Bussr app uses its advanced AI algorithms to offer the optimal route in terms of time, cost, and carbon footprint by reducing reliance on single-occupant motor vehicle use.



Bussr's platform, which is available to cities, transport operators, schools, and corporations, may be branded or white-labeled for any use case. Bussr enables ticketing and payment administration, as well as extensive data insight on passenger flow, timing, and density. Operators are then able to correctly predict and plan for future passenger and transportation demands.



More than 900 transport partners already benefit from Bussr technology. In addition, 60 major payment providers are already on the Bussr platform, with 100,000 retail stores in 500 cities and towns.



The global workshop will be hosted by RESPOND, an initiative of the BMW Foundation. RESPOND works with entrepreneurs across the globe to drive innovation, accelerate sustainable business models, and empower responsible leadership in order to solve the world's social, environmental, and economic challenges.



Media Contact:

HA, Bussr Technologies

Email: press@bussr.com

Web: https://www.bussr.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Bussr

Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Wireless & Mobility, Artificial Intel [AI], EVs, Transportation

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Bussr Apr 14, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT Bussr Rolls Out Nekla Digital Payments to Millions of Users Mar 21, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT How Bussr's AI-Based Technology Is Set to Reshape the World's Roads and Economies More news >> News Alerts