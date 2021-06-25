Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
Thursday, 24 June 2021, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Central Global Berhad
Central Global Berhad Makes Two Board Appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Main Market-listed Central Global Berhad ("Central Global") is pleased to announce the appointments of Yang Hormat Mulia ("YHM") Tengku Dato' Indera Abu Bakar Ahmad ("Tengku Abu Bakar") and Encik Shaharuddin bin Abdullah ("Encik Shaharuddin") as non-executive directors of the Group.

YHM Tengku Abu Bakar, 36, has a background in strategic planning, specialising in health-related, e-commerce and information technology businesses. He is currently chairman of Fomema Sdn Bhd, which operates a foreign workers' medical examination screening system in Peninsular Malaysia, as well as chairman of several other related companies. He is also a director of Bookdoc Holdings Sdn Bhd, which operates a mobile application connecting patients with medical professionals.

Tengku Abu Bakar holds a Bachelor of Business in Accounting from Swinburne University of Technology, Hawthorne, Australia. He has also throughout his career accumulated experience in dealing with multinational companies while providing guidance and support in the companies where he is a member of the board of directors.

Encik Shaharuddin, 60, spent his entire career in the Royal Malaysian Police and retired as an Assistant Commissioner of Police where his last posting was as Head of Administration for the Human Resources Department (Policy). He holds a Master in Social Science from University Kebangsaan Malaysia and a Diploma in Forensic Investigation from University Malaya.

Please contact the below for more information:
Muhammad Hakim
h.juraimi@swanconsultancy.biz


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Central Global Berhad
Sectors: Daily Finance, Engineering, Construct, Engineering, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Central Global Berhad
June 22, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Central Global Berhad Seeks Strategic Partnerships for Construction Projects
June 15, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Clarification Regarding Central Global Bhd's MoU with China's Huobi Mall for the Development of a Global Data Centre in Malaysia
June 9, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Central Global Bhd Signs MoU for JV to Build RM250M Kwasa Damansara Sewage Treatment Plant
May 25, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Central Global Berhad Posts 25% Rise in Revenue
Apr 23, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Central Global Berhad's Proposed Private Placement Approved by Bursa Securities
Apr 5, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
Central Global Berhad Proposes Private Placement of up to 18 Million New Shares
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       