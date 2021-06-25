Friday, 25 June 2021, 12:56 HKT/SGT Share:

Singapore, June 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Key leaders from Total Solar Distributed Generation, Juwi, Total Solar, Sembcorp, Cleantech Solar, Vena Energy, ACWA, Ayala Corp and many more will be taking the virtual stage at the upcomign Asian Solar Summit, as they discuss the next big steps for Solar in Asia. With over 40 regional and international public and private developers, financiers and advocates confirmed to share their expertise, the Asian Solar Summit is THE event to take the pulse of Asia's solar market.



Alongside the keynote sessions, there will be 6 country-specific panels - covering Thailand, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines - so attendees get a deeper understanding of a selection of the region's key solar markets. Leading developers, financiers, regulators, technology innovators and advocates will all be in attendance virtually.



The Asian Solar Summit isn't just a chance to hear from the leaders who are working towards ambitious renewable energy development goals. It's a truly interactive event where attendees can be part of the conversation during the live panel sessions taking place throughout the day.



Expert speakers sharing their insights include:



1. Dr Valerie Speth, CEO APAC, juwi

2. Rajit Nanda, Chief Portfolio Management Officer and Interim Chief Investment Officer, ACWA Power

3. John Eric Francia, President and CEO, AC Energy & Managing Director, Ayala Corp

4. Maria May Militante, Chief Public Relations & Business Development Officer, MRC Allied

5. Florian Bennhold, CEO and MD, Symbior Solar

6. Frank Gluck, CEO, GreenYellow Thailand & Asia

7. Christopher Ang, Head, Infrastructure & Project Finance Asia, United Overseas Bank Limited

8. Irman Boyle, EVP/Head of Advisory, Indonesia Infrastructure Finance

9. Nicolas van den Abeele, Director of Business Development - Indonesia, ENGIE

10. Samresh Kumar, Chairman and CEO, SkyX Solar

11. Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director, LIMES Renewable Energy

12. Yash Shah, Senior Vice President, Global Structured Finance, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Franck Constant, President, Constant Energy

14. Davis Chong, Chief Executive Officer, Solarvest Energy Sdn Bhd and President, Malaysian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MPIA)

15. Lorenzo Mancini, Regional Director, Total Solar Distributed Generation

16. Jen Tan, Head of Integrated Solutions (Singapore & SoutheastAsia), Sembcorp Industries

17. Arnaud Ayral, Country Head of Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia, Cleantech Solar

18. Laurent Margoloff, Regional Lead for Utilities - Energy Asia Pacific, ING

19. Daniel Mallo, Head of Natural Resources and Infrastructure - Asia Pacific, Societe Generale

20. Devin Narang, Managing Director (India), Sindicatum Renewable Energy Company



Keynote and country showcase panel sessions

Kicking off the day is a keynote session with panellists sharing their strategies for building capacity and driving solar generation forward in Asia. Later in the day is the second keynote session on the growing C&I solar market in the region.



Throughout the Summit, panellists will give perspectives on the on-the-ground situation, government support mechanisms and trends in partnerships, investments, project development and financing. Visit LINK to view the agenda.



Asian Solar Summit

1st July 2021

LIVE Online

Website: https://bit.ly/2UuF3mR

Register: https://bit.ly/3qrNhrS

Agenda : https://bit.ly/3gYPM0i



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.



Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn's discretion. For your complimentary press pass, please contact the following:



Emma Riddington-Bates

Marketing Manager

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

emma.riddingtonbates@terrapinn.com





