  • Thursday, July 1, 2021
Thursday, 1 July 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT
MothersonSumi INfotech and Designs Ltd. (MIND) Announces the Opening of a New Office in Singapore, Expanding Global Operations

Singapore, July 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Mothersonsumi INfotech and Designs Ltd. (MIND) a technology and Industrial solutions division of Motherson Group, today announced the official opening of its new office in Singapore.

MIND's Singapore office will serve as the headquarters for the entire Southeast Asia region and will be an essential pillar in its geographic expansion strategy. MIND's Singapore business unit will offer a holistic gamut of IT service offerings, including digital transformation, Cloud Hosting and Migration, Next Gen IT Infrastructure, Smart Factory Automation and digital engineering services. With its Singapore base, MIND is looking to expand its best-in-class services to customers across Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia and to other countries in Far East.

"The launching of the MIND Singapore office is aligned with our commitment to drive clients' success in the region and worldwide. Given Singapore's position as the hub for economic activities in the Southeast Asia, it's a market we constantly evaluated and wanted to open an office to expand our presence in the market," said Rajesh Thakur, Chief Executive Officer, MIND.

He further added, "Today MIND is well-positioned to deliver technology-led transformations to fuel digital growth across the Southeast Asia region. MIND offers a customer-centric and consulting-led approach with an integrated portfolio of industry-leading solutions that encompass the entire enterprise value chain. Our technology-driven products and services are built on two decades of innovation, a strong culture of invention and co-innovation, and a relentless focus on the value chain."

About MothersonSumi INfotech & Designs Limited (MIND)

Founded in 2000, MothersonSumi INfotech & Designs Limited (MIND) is a joint venture between Motherson Group, India and Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd, Japan (SWS). We are a trusted technology partner to over 200+ clients globally across 41+ Global locations and have more than 20 years of experience in the areas of cloud, IoT, analytics, data science, smart ERP, infra managed services, and application development & maintenance services. We continue to deliver innovative and meaningful technology solutions to businesses enabling them to outpace the competition. Visit us at www.mind-infotech.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of MIND and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and MIND undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although MIND believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact
Sachin Saini
Sachin.Saini@mind-infotech.com


