SINGAPORE, July 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, fast-growing e-Commerce fulfilment tech company Shippit announces it has signed three new delivery partner deals with integrated logistics solutions provider Janio, global logistics player FedEx, and e-Commerce logistics expert Qxpress. These deals come as part of Shippit's efforts to rapidly scale up its operations in Southeast Asia following its A$30 million Series B fundraise in December 2020.



Apart from strengthening Shippit's domestic delivery network in Singapore and Malaysia, Shippit's new partnership with Janio will allow Shippit to open up its delivery lanes with special rates in Southeast Asia, China, and the US. This enables merchants access to ship to more countries than before at lower costs. The partnership with Qxpress will help Shippit improve reliability and flexibility in domestic deliveries by offering new delivery options such as "same-day delivery" in Singapore, so parcels can reach end customers quickly.



With an estimated 40 million new users in Southeast Asia coming online because of the pandemic, e-Commerce spend has unsurprisingly surged; the industry is currently valued at US$62 billion and is expected to grow to US$172 billion by 2025. To support the increasing number of merchants moving online, Shippit has also added new integrations with some of the largest e-Commerce platforms such as WooCommerce and Magento to support a wider variety of merchants. WooCommerce and Magento join existing partner Shopify, allowing merchants a seamless integration with the Shippit platform.



Shippit has onboarded a variety of SMB and Enterprise clients in different product categories such as Seira Elves, Global Knives, Looqal, Sans & Sans, Hush Candles, Blender Bottle, Sterling Nutrition, and Boxgreen.



Mark Lancaster, Southeast Asian Business Development Lead at Shippit, said: "Shippit wants to be the platform of choice for growing, scaling and enterprise merchants across the region to support fulfilment and enable more last-mile choices. It's critical that we continue investing in carrier integrations, product enhancements that benefit our merchants to capitalise on this growth in the region. These recent carrier deals expand our network capability providing more domestic and international services to our growing merchant base."



"The growth of e-commerce in Southeast Asia has been phenomenal, and the need for robust technological and logistical infrastructure has never been higher. We are truly excited to be working with Shippit to collectively serve southeast Asia's merchants", said Senthil Kumar, Janio Group Head of Commercial.



Shippit recognises the negative environmental impact deliveries have and is committed to a future of sustainable retail. It is one of the only logistics SaaS platforms across APAC, that offsets 100% of the carbon emissions on deliveries made on Shippit's discounted rates, at no extra cost to the merchant. Shippit does this by partnering with the Carbon Neutral Group and purchasing carbon offsets to support projects that prevent and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To date, the company has offset more than 278,000 kilometers of carbon footprint for its Singapore clients.



Shippit Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer William On, said: "Southeast Asia presents a huge opportunity for Shippit; we think the region is set to become the world's largest e-Commerce market within the next five years! Since Shippit's launch in Southeast Asia in July 2020, we've seen our business grow quickly -- and expect that it will continue to scale -- which is why we are looking to improve our capabilities across the region and might consider expanding into other countries in the future."



Shippit was founded in Australia in 2014 with the intention of providing frictionless delivery options and enhanced customer experience. Shippit's software enables retailers to instantly ship with leading partner carriers, share seamless tracking and notifications, as well as provide dedicated delivery support.



Since the fast-growing logistic SaaS platform's expansion to Singapore less than a year ago, the company has announced partnerships with Shopify, SingPost, Ninja Van, DHL and Aramex and now powers more than 20,000 deliveries per month. Shippit serves more than 275 merchants across Southeast Asia and has a dedicated team of 7 people working across the region with a shared staff of 40 in product and customer service. Shippit is also present in Malaysia and is currently strengthening its offerings in Malaysia by partnering with local carriers and improving product capabilities.



About Shippit



Shippit is a fast-growing e-Commerce fulfilment technology company founded in Australia. Powering delivery for Asia's leading retailers like Sephora, Decathlon, UNIQLO, CottonOn, Harvey Norman, and JD Sports, Shippit's powerful shipping engine saves retailers time, money and provides better experiences for delivery recipients. By simplifying omni-channel fulfilment, enabling retailers to accept cash on delivery and removing friction from the cross-border shipping process, Shippit simplifies shipping for retailers so they can focus on growing their business. For more info, please visit: www.shippit.com/





