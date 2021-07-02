Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 2, 2021
Thursday, 1 July 2021, 21:30 HKT/SGT
Source: ProfitFarmers
Crypto Copy-Trading Platform Reaches a Milestone, Announces Giveaway

US, July 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Copy-trade platform ProfitFarmers recently passed the 4,000 member mark, a major testimony to their product's user-value and market adoption. To celebrate, they are giving away over $1800 worth of memberships.


"Each lucky winner will not only walk away with 3 months full access to our platform, trading tools and premium trading signals but their friend can too! On top of that they will get access to our trading academy and educational materials to get them up to speed as quickly as possible," says Matthew Tansley, Founder of ProfitFarmers (https://www.profitfarmers.com/founder).

Registration can be completed by heading over to their announcement blog post and filling in the sign up form. There are 3 prizes available, all of which offer the winner 3 months premium membership worth $600 each:

- 1st prize (3 months membership worth $600) is awarded based on a lucky draw, meaning anyone can win just by entering the competition.
- 2nd prize (3 months membership worth $600) is awarded by gathering points awarded for sharing social media posts and other simple actions.
- 3rd prize (3 months membership worth $600) will be awarded to the friend that referred the 1st winner!

ProfitFarmers is designed to be 'your crypto co-pilot', taking the major pain points out of trading.

"We specialise in making profitable cryptocurrency trading easy and accessible for everyone, so we are thrilled to be able to give this opportunity to even more people! We hope that we can raise awareness amongst retail traders and show them that with the help of a little technology anyone can trade like a pro," says Matthew Tansley, Founder of ProfitFarmers.

Winners will be chosen on the 1st of August and announcements will be placed on the ProfitFarmers blog. For full details, visit the competition page here: https://www.profitfarmers.com/premium-signals-subscription-giveaway


Topic: Press release summary
Source: ProfitFarmers
Sectors: FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

