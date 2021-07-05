Monday, 5 July 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Trescon's Big BFSI Future Tech Show to unearth and navigate the potential of emerging tech in India Supported by NITI Aayog, the 9th edition of Big BFSI Future Tech Show will virtually convene early adopters of future-tech, IT decision-makers and industry leaders from the Indian BFSI sector to explore the latest tech solutions for the most pressing challenges in the industry.

INDIA, July 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 9th edition of Big BFSI Future Tech Show with a special focus on the Indian BFSI tech ecosystem is set to take place virtually on 6 July 2021.



Be it through mobile banking or digital modes of payments, technology is gradually transforming the banking/non-banking and financial service sectors in India and across the globe. As we move deeper into the digital age, we foresee more ground-breaking, technology-driven, innovative banking solutions with customers at the focus of all strategic actions.



The event will focus on need-of-the-hour topics such as:

- Future of Open Banking in India

- Rise of Regulatory Sandbox in India

- Security challenges in evolving Fintech landscape

- Safeguarding and building the Digital trust

- RPA in Banking: Building a Virtual Workforce with RPA

- Chatbots backed by AI abilities

- The Future of Data Center and Cloud

- Need for Cloud Data Protection Systems and much more.



The show will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as:

- Dr Amitabh Rajan, Chairman, Services Board, RBI

- Amit Saxena, Global Dy. CTO, SBI

- Sachin Sawant, CTO Ambassador, Dell Technologies

- Ajay Koul, Sales lead -- BFSI, AMD Inc

- Ripu Bajwa, Director & GM -- Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies

- Sridhar S, VP, Managed Services -- Cloud, Hosting and Security, Tata Communications Ltd

- Rajesh Awasthi, Global Head of Cloud and MHS, Tata Communications Ltd

- Devika Nayyar, Country Manager- BFSI, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

- Vikram K, Sr Director, Industry Verticals, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

- Ravi Shankar, SVP and CMO, Denodo

- Jagdish Narayanan, CIO, Reliance Jio Payments Bank & Financial Services

- Anuj Bhansali, Head of Trust and Safety, PhonePe

- Ekhlaque Bari, CTO, Fullerton India

- Kirti Patil, Joint President and CTO, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance; to name a few.



"In the challenging times of work from home and customers moving online, it is high time for BFSI tech leaders to revisit the tech strategy to stay ahead of the next disruption. The 9th edition of Big BFSI Future Tech Show is designed to address these issues and pave the way to move ahead," stated Mithun Shetty - CEO, Trescon.



The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



Big BFSI Future Tech Show is officially sponsored by -- Presenting Sponsor -- Dell Technologies and AMD; Powered By Sponsor -- TATA Communication; Co-Powered By Sponsor - Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Archon; Headline Sponsor -- Denodo Technologies; Exhibitor -- NeoSoft.



About Big BFSI Future Tech Show



Big BFSI Future Tech Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for tech leaders who are looking to explore and adopt new-age future-tech within their organization.



The show is virtually hosting tech leaders from across India, who will meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world's renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment to find solutions for issues hindering their operations and services.



