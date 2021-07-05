Monday, 5 July 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Spritzer Berhad Spritzer Malaysia Urges Rakyat Malaysia to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Spritzer prioritises employee's safety and health, initiates steps to acquire vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Malaysia ("Spritzer" or the "Company"), which produces Malaysia's best-selling natural mineral water, is urging Rakyat Malaysia to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination to protect themselves and those around them from the spread of new variants that are more transmissible and deadlier given that only about half of the country's population is registered.







Since the pandemic started in 2020, the Company has been working closely with frontliners such as the medical team, police force, the military and enforcement agencies to ensure that there is clean water supply available, nationwide. In view of the seriousness of the pandemic, Spritzer has continuously contributed mineral water to several COVID-19 vaccination centres as a support to frontliners, volunteers and those going for vaccination to ensure their most basic need is taken care of. Apart from these initiatives, Spritzer also supports Civil Defence Force teams who are assigned to bury COVID-19 victims in the Klang Valley.



Spritzer understands the sacrifices made by the frontliners and enforcement agencies in attending to their duties, especially in tough weather conditions, while the recent jump in infections have further stressed the healthcare system with shortages of ICU beds and tired medical teams.



As most of the Spritzer employees have not been able to secure their vaccination appointments, the Company has taken the initiative to acquire the vaccines as part of its response to prioritising their safety and health. This vaccination programme will begin this month.



Spritzer hopes that everyone is doing their bit in fighting the pandemic by following the standard operating procedures as laid down by the National Security Council and also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.



Image Download Link https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9vwsno0cuvu8cdc/AADBTdSiNer-OkQVleSgsf6La?dl=0





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Spritzer Berhad

Sectors: Food & Beverage, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

