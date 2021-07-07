Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 17:45 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, July 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - A provider of integrated marketing solutions in Greater China, Activation Group Holdings Limited ("Activation" or the "Company", collectively, the "Group", stock code: 9919), today issued a positive profit alert. Based on a preliminary review of the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "Interim Period"), the Group is expected to record a net profit of approximately RMB38.0 million for the Interim Period, as compared to the net loss of approximately RMB20.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.



Based on the relevant information available, the expected increase in the net profit of the Company for the Interim Period is mainly attributable to the overall increase in the revenue generated from the integrated marketing businesses due to the recovery of the economy in the PRC as the COVID-19 pandemic gradually came under control which offset the adverse effect of the outbreak of pandemic in early 2020 on the revenue of the Group.



Activation Group Holdings Limited is a leading and fast-growing integrated marketing solutions provider and brand/IP operator focusing on providing in Greater China experiential marketing, digital and brand communication, and public relations services. It is the largest integrated marketing company serving luxury and trendy brands in Greater China, claiming a 7% share of the market. Its shares were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on January 16, 2020. The Group also focuses in the IP activation and sports IP activation sectors. Sports IP activation business covers exclusive rights to organize authorized events with LaLiga Club brand and Le Tour de France brand in China. The Company has kept hastening comprehensive deployment of its digital marketing capability, including setting up the MCN organization, securing e-commerce sales of derivatives of LaLiga Club and Le Tour de France and providing effective marketing and live e-commerce services to brands, thereby build a closed loop - marketing to sales - system.









