HONG KONG, July 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 30th edition of the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo runs from 15 to 18 July (Thursday to Sunday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The event will run concurrently with the HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks, all taking place at the HKCEC.

Speaking at a press conference held today, Sophia Chong, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, said that the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo will provide a one-stop platform for education, further studies and career opportunities. This year's event runs concurrently with the Hong Kong Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks, offering a diverse experience to the Hong Kong public.

L-R: Amy Liu, Senior Assistant Executive Director, Vocational Training Council; Choi Yu Sing, Curriculum Director, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups; Sophia Chong, Assistant Executive Director, HKTDC; Stephen Mann, Assistant Director – Student & Curriculum Development, Hong Kong Institute of Construction; Ceci Ho, Engineer, Electrical and Mechanical Services Department; Kristy Yip, Corporate Partnership Analyst, WHub

The 30th HKTDC Education & Careers Expo will run from 15 to 18 July at the HKCEC. The picture shows a scene from the previous expo in 2019.

Featuring two major sections - Careers and Education - the four-day fair will host 800 organisations representing 14 countries and regions, including educational institutions, professional associations, government departments, public organisations and private companies. Open to the public free of charge, the expo provides comprehensive information on education and job opportunities available in Hong Kong and overseas.



Speaking at a press conference to announce details of the expo, Sophia Chong, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, said: "As the pandemic gradually begins to ease, students and parents are starting to look ahead to plan their future study and career paths. This year, the Education & Careers Expo features several thematic zones covering further education, continuing studies and job opportunities. Students, parents and jobseekers should not miss this fun and informative event, which runs concurrently with the Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks to offer a diverse experience to the Hong Kong public."



On-the-spot recruitment provides opportunities from various industries



Catering to the recruitment demands of various industries, the expo will feature four career theme days. On the Construction Progression Pathway theme day (15 July), the supporting organisation, the Hong Kong Institute of Construction (HKIC), will invite its lecturers and graduates to discuss the manpower situation and current prospects within the industry. The Electrical & Mechanical Engineering theme day (16 July), co-organised by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) and the Hong Kong Electrical and Mechanical Trade Promotion Working Group, will invite industry professionals to share on current and future prospects. On the third day of the expo (17 July), the brand-new theme of Skills, organised by the Vocational Training Council (VTC), aims to enrich participants' knowledge on different skills, such as interior design and webpage development. Medical and healthcare professionals will share their work experience, the career pathway and job requirements during the Introduction to Healthcare and Medical Sector theme day (18 July).



In addition, various exhibitors, including the EMSD and Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, will provide the latest job market updates, prospects, career pathways and the distribution of positions in various industries, helping visitors to chart a new path forward in their working lives. Meanwhile, this year's Recruitment Square will cooperate with various recruitment platforms, public organisations and private companies to offer more than 2,600 job opportunities during the expo. The Hong Kong start-up community platform WHub will work with nine local start-ups for on-site recruitment and there will also be a range of summer jobs and temporary internships on offer for younger people.



The Youth Zone will gather information on continuing education and career planning for those still at school. Professionals from the business, aviation, mechanical engineering and arts sectors will introduce the development opportunities and career prospects in their respective fields. This year, representatives from the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups will introduce a range popular courses, with Building Inspection as one of the highlights. They will share insider knowledge and career development in this industry, providing interview tips for young candidates. Information on the Working Holiday Scheme provided by various consulates can also be found at the expo, allowing young people to explore opportunities available overseas.



Six education-themed zones highlight local and overseas opportunities



Six educational zones will be set up at this year's expo. The Self-Betterment Zone is launched to help jobseekers get better prepared for life under the new normal, with a wide range of workshops and online courses to help young people discover their strengths. The Tertiary Academy Zone brings together universities and higher education institutions offering marticulation opportunities, including Hong Kong Shue Yan University and the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong. The Vocational and Professional Education Zone features the VTC, HKIC and Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, introducing a comprehensive range of pre-employment programmes. At the Continuing Education Zone, Wall Street English and EF Language offer self-enhancement programmes, while exhibitors in the Creative and Educational Support Services Zone provide practical tips for studying in the United States.



The International Exchange Village also returns in 2021 to provide visitors with on-site consultation services for studying and working overseas. Participating consulate general offices and official bodies include Canada, the United States, Germany, Hungary and Russia.



The expo's education theme days highlight studying in the United States (16 July), France (17 July) and Canada (18 July), with representatives from consulate general offices on hand to introduce the prerequisites for admission, application procedures, information on campus life and more. Visitors can also meet with representatives from various officially recognised bodies to get first-hand information on studying abroad. Participating institutions include Advantage Austria Hong Kong, Jinan University and Huaqiao University from Mainland China.



90+ inspiring events offer practical tips



More than 90 on-site events will be organised as part of the expo, including seminars on further education, career opportunities, immigration information, working holidays, management trainee programmes and sharing sessions on working in the mainland. Various celebrities will also be sharing their valuable insights:



- Jayden Lam, renowned DSE Chinese tutor, shares his tips on entering the industry;

- Dominic Tong, Senior Lecturer from the Department of Physics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and guest host of the TVB programme Sidewalk Scientist, shares intriguing ways to understand physics to spur people's learning interest;

- Bonnie Wong, DJ from Commercial Radio Hong Kong, shares her career experience;

- Education expert Jeffrey Hui shares learning strategies and how to plan a successful blueprint for a future in the UK.



Expo website: https://hkeducationexpo.hktdc.com/

Activity schedule: https://bit.ly/2TvAqsJ

Photo download: https://bit.ly/2VcVN2n



