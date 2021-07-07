Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Aufort Launches Digital Gold Retail Platform and a Million Euro Gold Bounty Aimed at New Traders

Tallinn, Estonia, July 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Aufort, the Estonian-Austrian retail platform aimed at people looking to gain exposure to gold free from intermediaries and related costs has officially launched. It is the first company in the world that offers a platform where one can buy, sell, and withdraw digital gold in a convenient e-shop format. To celebrate this important milestone, Aufort is giving away 1,000,000 euros worth of gold.

Platform aims to provide retail investors interested in gold as an asset class but have traditionally been put off by the high entry costs, storage limitations and liquidity.

  • Retail investors can gain exposure to gold as an asset class for under €30
  • E-store solution enables people to buy, store, sell, and withdraw their gold holdings easily

AufortGold's eCommerce solution for investment gold is based on Obyte's Direct Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology to increase transparency and reliability. DAG technology was selected by Aufort due to its ability to process a high number of transactions per second (TPS), almost non-existent transaction costs, low energy use, deterministic finality and ability to scale making it suited for large numbers of retail investors. Gold is stored on behalf of the customer in secure vaults based in Austria and Estonia and can be resold at the current global market price or conveniently withdrawn as a gold bar as low as one gram.

"Innovative digital solutions are giving gold more and more new uses, which means that in the near future, transferring gold, paying with gold at a grocery store or borrowing with gold as collateral will be just a few examples of this," commented Bert-Ken Raudberg, founder of Aufort.

In autumn, Aufort's innovative product was selected for the Tehnopol Startup Incubator and in December, more than 60 investors invested 200,000 euros in the company's activities in a private co-financing round. The digital investment gold e-store solution is one of the first tangible fruits of last year's investment. This summer, however, the company is kicking off a campaign to raise awareness by giving away a million euros worth of gold.

"Interest in gold is growing, which was confirmed by last year's successful financing round and our growing customer base, which sees strong competition in gold for both bonds and shares. With a gold injection of one million euros, we are offering beginners and experienced investors an extraordinary opportunity to enter the gold market, which should definitely be an option worth looking at in this current time of accelerating inflation, "said Bert-Ken Raudberg, founder of Aufort.

The campaign will last until 15th of July or until the gold runs out. Gold can be redeemed until August 31st, 2021. To participate in the campaign, you must register on the campaign page (https://giveaway.aufort.gold), after which you will be sent instructions on how to receive a piece of gold.

Recently, Aufort has sold a total of just over 125,000 grams of gold and silver to thousands of Estonian customers. This autumn, the company will be holding a second round of public financing to actively expand further into Europe and USA and bring new gold investment solutions to the market. Aufort's aim is to grow into a next generation gold bank.

About the company

Aufort has been buying and selling investment gold and silver since 2014. The new digital product, AufortGold, has just been launched, and offers the simplest, most convenient, and fastest solution of investing in gold for both beginners and experienced investors. Aufort is the first company in the world to offer its customers the opportunity to buy physical gold in digital form through an online store.

Social Links
Facebook: http://facebook.com/aufort.gold
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aufort.gold
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aufortgold

Media Contact
Company: Aufort
Contact: Bert-Ken Raudberg
Email: press@aufort.gold
Website: https://aufort.gold

SOURCE: Aufort




