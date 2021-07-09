

London, UK, July 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Linkhum (https://linkhuminvestment.com) has announced the launch of its new platform, offering customers a wide range of financial products, including cryptocurrencies, energy, indices, stocks and more. The new platform supports 15 languages and offers 24 hours a day, 5 days a week service (English and Chinese customer service is 7X24 available). The company's official website has been localized into 15 languages, and the customer service spans 13 languages, of which 11 languages are available 24 hours a day, five days a week. English and Chinese customer services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At present, the company has a full license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), as well as an EU authorized representative license issued by the British Financial Conduct Market Authority (FCA), and a retail forex license issued by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). And it is also a financial service provider authorized by the South African Financial Sector. Features of Linkhum's services Leverage & Account of Linkhum: To meet the investment needs of different investors, the company has set up standard and professional accounts. The MT4 standard account is divided into three account types: Standard Account & Standard Cent Account. The minimum deposit for two types of accounts is US$1, and the maximum leverage is 1: unlimited. MT5 includes a Standard Account, and the minimum deposit is US$1, and the maximum leverage is 1:2000. MT4 for professional accounts includes Raw Spread Accounts, Zero Accounts, and Pro Accounts, with a leverage of 1: unlimited. MT5 is also divided into Raw Spread Accounts, Zero Accounts, and Pro Accounts. The maximum leverage of the three accounts is 1:2000. Spreads & Commission Fees of Linkhum: The minimum spread for MT4 standard accounts & standard cent accounts is 0.3, and no trading commission is charged. The minimum spread of MT5 standard account is 0.3, and no commission is charged. The minimum spread of the raw spread account of the MT4&MT5 professional accounts is 0.0, and the handling fee per lot/per unilateral trade is 3.5 USD. The minimum spread of the zero accounts is 0.0, and the handling fee per lot/per unilateral trade is 3.5 USD. The minimum spread for the Vanguard account is 0.1, and no commission is charged. Deposit & Withdrawal: The company provides a variety of deposit and withdrawal options for traders to choose from, including Bitcoin (minimum deposit is 0 USD, deposit and withdrawal time is up to 72 hours), SticPay (minimum deposit is 1 USD, deposit and withdrawal are instantaneous ), TEDA coins (minimum deposit is 1 USD, deposit and withdrawal time is up to 72 hours), VISA/MASTERCARD bank card (minimum deposit is 3 USD, deposit arrives instantly, and withdrawal arrives within 3-5 days), NETELLER (minimum deposit is $10, deposit and withdrawal are instantly credited), Perfect Money (minimum deposit is $50, deposit and withdrawal are instantly credited), WebMoney (minimum deposit is $1, deposit and withdrawal are instantly credited), Skrill ( The minimum deposit is $10, and deposits and withdrawals will be credited immediately). Also, the user's credit card provider, bank, or payment system may charge user deposits and withdrawals with transaction fees or commissions that are outside the company's control. The company does not accept direct payments or other payments like third parties. The company reserves the right to investigate, cancel, or charge handling fees/fees (depending on the payment method) for any withdrawal request issued by a trading account without transaction activity. About Linkhum Investment Limited Founded in the UK, Linkhum Investment Limited is a leading independent broker in the trading of foreign exchange, contract for differences and spread game products. Our goal is to maximize the trading potential of our customers through our excellent value proposition, rich product portfolio, competitive spread and excellent customer service. The company was established in the United Kingdom, supervised by the NFA Futures Association of the United States, supervision number: 0540248. Media Contact

Company: Linkhum Investment Limited

Contact: Ms. Kelly Mcgillis

E-mail: support@linkhuminvestment.com

Website: https://linkhuminvestment.com SOURCE: Linkhum Investment Limited





