Singapore, July 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Returning for the 3rd edition, the Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong 2021 will see 80 local and international accounting and finance leaders and technology experts taking the virtual stage on 28-29 July 2021. The 4 key channels, Digital Innovation, Accounting Tech: Adopt, Accounting Tech: Connect & Grow and Digital Practice will focus on stories and real-world examples, enabling attendees to gain invaluable insights and practical information on how to set out or continue in their own digitalisation journey.



Over the two days, the live online agenda will cover all the latest innovations in accounting and tech from cloud accounting software to AI and robotics. Session highlights include

- "Adoption & Innovation: How the pandemic has transformed the way accountants and finance professionals leverage technology"

- "CFO: 4.0: The changing role of the CFO in business strategy"

- "Using technology to build confidence in finance teams during turbulent times"

- "How actionable and real-time analytics will drive your business forward"

- "Going Digital: Why keeping up is so important"



These sessions will assist accounting and finance professionals in accounting firms and businesses in any industry to progress their digital transformation journeys, elevate their digital skills and futureproof their organisations.



Expert speakers sharing their insights include:



- Helen Ahlstedt, Chief Financial Officer, Allegis Group

- Thomas Au Yeung, Global Finance Director, Tron Foundation

- Christophe Batallie, CFO Asia Operation, Lacoste

- Collin Jin, National Audit & Assurance Innovation Leader, Deloitte

- Kyelie Baxter, Managing Partner, IQ Accountants

- Emil Chan, Chairman, The Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals

- Jasmine Chung, Head of Finance, FoodPanda Hong Kong

- Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director, Asia, Xero

- Travis Huggins, Regional Leader - Finance, Woods Bagot

- James Liu, Finance Director IKEA, Diary Farm Group

- Michelle Lombard, CFO, Tatler

- Emma Martin, Commercial & Finance Director, Ogilvy & Mather Asia Pacific

- Aaron Pang, Associate Director Business Transformation, EY

- Stephen Lo, CFO, Prenetics

- Amy Ip, Managing Director, Caas



As the event's Title Sponsor, Xero will be joined by a range of its app partners, who will present fully integrated solutions in the Xero Connected App Partners Pavilion. CardUp, Fathom, Cynopsis Solutions, HReasily, Spotlight Reporting and other industry leaders will also be showcasing the latest solutions for Hong Kong's accounting and finance professionals.



"Over the last five years, the accounting industry has become more tech-savvy than we ever anticipated, and at the centre of this is The Cloud. The Cloud has enabled greater efficiencies, accuracy, transparency, time and cost savings than businesses have ever known, giving you more time to focus on strategic planning, business growth and creating greater value for your clients. The Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong is a great place to hear from industry experts about their learnings and insights. We are delighted to be a part of this event. Join us and discover the latest digital trends, and understand how we can help practices across Asia achieve greater success with our expertise," said Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director - Asia at Xero.



The Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong 2021 isn't just a chance to hear from leaders who are working towards streamlining finance workflows and businesses, it is also a golden networking opportunity with real-time conversations taking place throughout the 2 days.



Details of the 2-days virtual event are as follows:

Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong 2021

28-29 July 2021 | Virtual Free-to-Attend

Website: https://bit.ly/3hG8xGg

Register: https://bit.ly/2Uxslna

Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dVSH9o



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn is an international events media business with 30 years' experience developing best in class conferences and exhibitions across a wide range of key industry verticals. With our global footprint and offices in London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Dubai and Johannesburg, we've been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform businesses. In Asia we run 17 pan Asian events; Telecoms, Enterprise Technology, Life Sciences, Transportation, Accounting, Logistics, Education and Renewable Energy sectors. In 2020, we ran over 80 virtual events and total attendance across all shows was in excess of 70,000.



For more information, please contact:

Lim Jia Le

Marketing Executive

Terrapinn Pte Ltd



Tel: (65) 8133 1705

Email: jiale.lim@terrapinn.com





