Source: Sri Trang Agro-Industry PCL / Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) PCL Sri Trang Group accelerates Covid inoculation program As the Sri Trang Group races towards its goal of 100%, highlighting commitment to staff welfare and ESG to achieve business sustainability

BANGKOK, July 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Pressing ahead with its campaign to provide inoculation to all Southeast Asia based employees of the Sri Trang Group of Companies against Covid-19 with Sinopharm vaccine, provided by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) PCL (SET: STGT) reached its goal of 100% jabs for its entire workforce of 11,000 employees in production plants and Southeast Asia offices. The second jabs will be given at the end of July. Other companies in the group will continue their inoculation programs where permitted until the goal is achieved, demonstrating the group's commitment to employee welfare.



Most recently, Veerasith Sinchareonkul, Executive Director of Sri Trang Agro-Industry PCL (STA), and Jarinya Jirojkul, CEO of Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) PCL, pledged to implement the group's ESG policy, which pays special attention to sustainability in business while treating employees with fairness in accordance with human rights and transparency principles. The companies have launched the Covid-19 vaccination program for all Southeast Asia based employees and their family members as well as select employees of suppliers and trading partners.



At the same time, the Sri Trang Group will earnestly continue to acquire additional doses of alternative vaccines for its employees and families in Thailand and abroad, as well as select members in its supply chain, to build confidence for all concerned and to help these countries overcome the current Covid-19 crisis as soon as possible.



