Source: The Executive Centre AmCham Hong Kong forms partnership with The Executive Centre AmCham has taken office space at TEC's Two Chinachem Central Centre

Partnership offers benefits to AmCham members through events and access to TEC products

HONG KONG, July 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Executive Centre ("TEC"), the leading premium flexible workspace provider serving more than 35,000 members in 32 cities across the world's fastest-growing economies of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, has formed a strategic partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong ("AmCham") to further support American and multinational corporations' (MNCs) presence in Hong Kong. After 25 years at its previous location, AmCham has taken a private office at TEC's Two Chinachem Central Centre before relocating permanently to its new headquarters next year. During the tenure, TEC will offer exclusive discounts on products and services to all AmCham Members.



AmCham, one of the most influential international business organisations in Asia-Pacific, has partnered with TEC to facilitate networking between two elite communities of professionals from diversified industries. TEC and AmCham have co-hosted various high-calibre networking events in previous years, setting a solid foundation for the creation of an even more dynamic platform to build relationships, share information, and grow business.



"We are energized about our move to The Executive Centre. It is a strategic decision with our members being our top priority in creating not just an office space but an environment for community gathering, collaboration and a flexible working model. It is precisely community, collaboration and flexibility that defines our Chamber working goals in the new post-COVID normal," said Tara Joseph, President of the American Chamber of Commerce.



"We are thrilled to provide premium workspace solutions for AmCham, a long term partner of ours. Our two businesses share a common goal of furthering business growth in Hong Kong," said TEC's Regional Managing Director of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, Nadia Zhu. "Despite the challenges brought by COVID-19, we continue to see strong demand coming from MNCs and domestic corporates in Hong Kong who are looking for premium Grade A office space, but want more flexibility at the current time as they try to manage costs."



The majority of TEC's Hong Kong client base are MNCs with a high credit standing including US and Global blue-chip companies.



About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 150+ centres in 32 cities and 14 markets. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia with annual turnover in excess of US$237 million.



The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organization to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organizations to succeed.



Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Conference facilities to suit any business' needs.



For more information please visit www.executivecentre.com



About The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong



With over 1,400 members, the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (AmCham) is one of the largest American Chambers outside the United States, the largest international chamber in Hong Kong, and one of the most dynamic and influential international business organizations in the Asia-Pacific region. AmCham's mission is to foster commerce among the United States, Hong Kong, and Mainland China; and to enhance Hong Kong's stature as an international business center. AmCham members are united in the belief that an economic system based upon free trade, open markets and private enterprise creates employment, prosperity and stability. The chamber subscribes to a set of universal business principles in support of our commitment to ethical and responsible business practices.



For more information please visit https://www.amcham.org.hk



Press Enquiries



Finsbury Glover Hering

Sheena Shah / Crystal Chow

Sheena.Shah@fgh.com / +852 3166 9855

Crystal.Chow@fgh.com / +852 3166 9838







