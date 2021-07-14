Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 16:46 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. Huatai Securities' Asset Management Unit Joins UN-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (601688.CH; 6886.HK; HTSC.LI) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Huatai Securities (Shanghai) Asset Management Co., Ltd. ('HTSCAM' or 'the Company') has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI).



As a signatory, HTSCAM is committed to integrating the UNPRI's investment principles - which incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors - into investment decision making and ownership practices to provide better services for investors.



UNPRI's six principles for responsible investment:

-- We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes

-- We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices

-- We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest

-- We will promote acceptance and implementation of the Principles within the investment industry

-- We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the principles

-- We will each report on our activities and progress towards implementing the principles



Under the UNPRI's six responsible investment principles, HTSCAM will develop and build an ESG investment research framework, to better integrate ESG into the investment process. This framework will further empower responsible investment and financing, and bolster ESG product innovation and comprehensively improve risk management, allowing HTSCAM to seize long-term environmental and sustainable investment opportunities and achieve enhanced investment returns while fostering the sustainable development of capital markets in China and the world.



HTSCAM's commitment to ESG principles at an operational and business level are hallmarks of the Company and evidenced by numerous industry-first green ABS projects which include financing for solid waste treatment, alternative energy, carbon neutrality, and other industries. The ABS products also adhere to the concept of socially responsible investment and provide efficient, long-term, and sustainable financial support to enterprises. In addition, some ABS projects have also addressed the need for pandemic prevention equipment (PPE), offering efficient and low-cost financial support for PPE leasing in different regions across China in the fight against the pandemic.



In tandem with its commitment to ESG, HTSCAM has actively practiced a "dual-pronged" development strategy of wealth management and institutional services in recent years, and leads the industry in investment management capability and investment performance, reaching nearly RMB600 billion AUM by the end of 2020.



Launched in 2006, the UNPRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. Supported by the United Nations, it works to understand the investment implications of ESG factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions.



About Huatai Securities

Founded in 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading integrated securities group in China with an extensive and engaging customer base, cutting-edge digital platforms and highly synergetic business model, headquartered in Nanjing, China. The Company's principal businesses comprise of wealth management, institutional services, investment management and international business. We provide comprehensive, fully integrated, professional and diversified securities services for individuals and institutional clients and aim to become a leading integrated financial group with strong domestic advantages and global influence. For more information, please visit www.htsc.com.













