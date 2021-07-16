Friday, 16 July 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd Tiger Brokers Singapore to Offer Singapore's First Dividend-Paying China-Focused ETF through Lion Global Investors

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Xiaomi-backed online brokerage Tiger Brokers Singapore (Tiger Brokers) today announced that they had been invited by Lion Global Investors, one of the largest asset managers in Southeast Asia, to be among the Authorised Participating Dealers (PDs) for the Lion-OCBC Securities China Leaders ETF, listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). Investors on Tiger Brokers' platform, Tiger Trade, will be able to access Singapore's first China-focused dividend-paying ETF. This ETF allows investors to partake in China's growth story as well as diversify their investment portfolio by including Chinese stocks in an easy and affordable way.



Tiger Brokers' investors will be able to subscribe for units in the Lion-OCBC Securities China Leaders ETF via the trading platform between 15 to 27 July 2021, 12 noon before the listing date.



Eng Thiam Choon, CEO of Tiger Brokers (Singapore), shared, "Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is always looking for ways to help our investors diversify their portfolio. We are honoured to be one of the first online brokerages to be appointed as the authorised participating dealer among other well-established brokerages to offer the Lion-OCBC Securities China Leaders ETF."



The Lion-OCBC Securities China Leaders ETF aims to replicate as closely as possible, before expenses, the performance of the Hang Seng Stock Connect China 80 Index (the "Index") using a direct investment policy of investing in all, or substantially all, of the underlying Index Securities. The Index measures the overall performance of 80 of the largest Chinese companies such as Ping An, Xiaomi and Tencent, in terms of market capitalisation listed in Hong Kong and/or mainland China that are eligible for Northbound or Southbound trading under the Stock Connect schemes.



Kwok Keng Han, Chief Marketing Officer of Lion Global Investors, shared, "At Lion Global Investors, we believe that quality investment solutions should be accessible and cost-effective to investors. We are excited about walking this new journey with Tiger Brokers Singapore. Through the Tiger Trade platform, investors will be able to tap into exciting growth opportunities like investing into the Lion-OCBC Securities China Leaders ETF."



Other than the newly added ETF, Tiger Brokers' investors have access to other trading opportunities such as Equities, different types of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs), Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs), US-listed over the counter (OTC) equities and Fund Mall. Tiger Trade currently offers trading on six different exchanges - New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



Additionally, just last month, Tiger Brokers Singapore received the Best Sub-custodian Mandate, Broker-dealer (Singapore) presented by The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards 2021 for Institutional Investor, ETF and Asset Servicing Providers. The online trading platform also received approval-in-principle to be admitted as a Clearing Member of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") and approval-in-principle from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") as well as Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited ("SGX-DT") for admission as a Trading Member.



About Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd.



Tiger Brokers Singapore Pte Ltd (Tiger Brokers Singapore) is a brokerage firm operating with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates. The company launched the mobile version of Tiger Trade in February 2020 - accessible on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store - offering mobile-savvy generation of retail investors similar trading opportunities as their online users, such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs), Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs), US-listed over the counter (OTC) equities and Fund Mall on their mobile phones. Both online and mobile app allow users to invest across multiple asset classes traded on the US, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australian stock markets such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



Tiger Brokers Singapore is the Singapore entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited, known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers became #1 in the U.S. equity trading by volume among trading platforms catered to Global Chinese investors in less than two years. Tiger Brokers was awarded "2017 Fintech 250" by CB Insights and shortlisted for "China Leading Fintech 50" for two years in a row by KPMG China. The company was listed on NASDAQ under "TIGR" in 2019 and has offices in China, United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tiger Brokers has over 1.4 million customers worldwide currently, with a total trading volume exceeding USD123.8 billion in Q1 2021. The company is backed by well-known investors such as Xiaomi, as well as investment guru Jim Rogers. For more information, please visit https://www.tigerbrokers.com.sg



About Lion Global Investors



Lion Global Investors Limited (Co. Reg No: 198601745D), a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCBC Bank, is one of the leading asset management companies in Southeast Asia. Established since 1986, the asset management firm is uniquely positioned to provide Asian equities and fixed income strategies and funds to both institutional and retail investors. For more information, please visit www.lionglobalinvestors.com



