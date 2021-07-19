Monday, 19 July 2021, 19:10 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, July 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On July 19th, Dook Media Group Limited (stock code: 301025), invested by Legend Capital, was successfully listed on the Growth Enterprise Market in China. With public offering of 40.01 million shares, the stock closed at RMB31.66 per share, up 1942% from its initial price. Its total market value reached over RMB12.6 billion.



When Dook Media was established in 2009, a "full copyright" operator that takes "inspiring personal growth" as its purpose was born. The company's core businesses are book planning and distribution as well as related cultural value-added service. With the vision of "cultivate local writers and promote traditional culture under national policies", Dook Media is committed to become a leading creative cultural enterprise with unique creative methods and talent training systems by providing the public with high-quality books that span the fields of literature, arts, social sciences, and children's book in multiple media formats.



Dook Media has become an enterprise with strong brand influence in the book industry due to the accumulated rich experience in books topic planning and editing, copyright operations, marketing, etc., The company gives priority to content quality, the books' varieties exceed the industry average by more than 10 times. The main representatives included: Half Hour Comic, The Tibet Code, Galactic Empire, The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry, The Godfather and etc.



Dook Media also signed a number of well-known e-book copyrights, such as The Three-Body Problem, Naruto and more. The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry, Everything I Never Told You, Love O2O and other e-books have won best-selling e-book awards on Dangdang and Amazon. In recent years, the company has actively developed the audiobook market in Himalaya, Lazy audio, Qingting FM and WeRead. Some audiobooks have continuously ranked among the top ten bestsellers on Himalaya FM.



Legend Capital was the lead investor in the A round financing of Dook Media in June 2017, and made follow-on investment in November of the same year. Legend Capital has accompanied Dook Media as a partner after its investment, providing in-depth and comprehensive value-added services in terms of industry resources, talent introduction, business improvement, strategic planning, and capitalization.



Jenking Shao, Managing Director of Legend Capital, said, "As the IP-based pan-entertainment industry has developed rapidly, the value of high-quality Intellectual Property (IP) has become more prominent. Dook Media is in the upstream position of the content industry, it belongs to Legend Capital's important coverage in this industry and also, it has strong copyright operations capabilities across all channels in the industry, tapping and fully unlocking the value of IP, realizing the diversified monetization of copyright assets. After the listing, Dook Media will gradually enrich their copyright library in the future, while applying existing methodologies to empower more high-quality reserved copyrights and develop an IP incubation platform."



Legend Capital has always paid attention to the development of the content industry chain, especially the scarce resources of the leading IP. At present, the literary reading market is still one of the important sources of IP incubation. In the field of content, Legend Capital has invested in representative companies such as Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Taihe Music Group, Modern Sky, Wajijiwa, HYBE (KOSE: A352820), Bruco, Qianxun, etc.







