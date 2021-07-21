Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 14:04 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Top Tech Leaders to Convene to Drive the Adoption of AI in Malaysia World AI Show is gearing up to connect the most influential voices in the Malaysian AI space this week. Notable speakers include the likes of Dr. Mohd Nor Azman Bin Hassan, Deputy Secretary General, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Malaysia; Shamsul Izhan Abdul Majid, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission; Theng Hui Chong, Head of AI & Frontiers, PLUS Malaysia.

MALAYSIA, July 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The potential of AI is far from being fully exploited thus making now the best time for Malaysia to sprint to the front of the race. With the special focus on the Malaysian market, the 26th edition of World AI Show -- Malaysia is set to take place virtually on 23 July 2021.



The show will feature eye-opening keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI space.



Growth of AI in Malaysia.



Malaysia's digital economy is expected to contribute 20 per cent to its GDP this year. E-commerce, in particular, is expected to exceed RM110 billion, making up nearly 40 per cent of Malaysia's digital economy.



According to digitalnews.com 45 per cent of organizations in Malaysia have plans to adopt AI within two years, the 2nd highest among Asia/Pacific countries.



According to capco.com, 82 per cent of businesses in Malaysia prioritize skilling and reskilling of workers in the future. They plan to invest as much, or even more, in human capital as in new technology. according to capco.com



The event will focus on topics such as AI-driven innovation in the new normal; the road to efficient deployment of AI; human and machine interface to detect cyber threats and risks; how data virtualization accelerates ML and AI projects; AI framework and technological infrastructure strategies for the Malaysian and APAC Government authorities; powering data with AI and much more.



The show will feature a groundbreaking collaboration of experts such as:

- Shaun McGirr - AI Evangelist, Dataiku

- Alex Hoehl - Senior Director, Partner Channel Sales & Business Development, APAC, Denodo

- Sigrit Siht - Director of Data Policy, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Estonia

- Asif M Iqbal - Head of Advanced Analytics, Digi Telecommunication

- Gerard K M Lim - CEO, Agroz Group

- Dr Hazlina Selamat - Associate Professor, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

- Balaji Rajamani - Enterprise Architect - Data Management and Analytics, Tetra Pak

- Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh - President, Association Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM)

- Steven Wong Weng Leong - Chief Digital & Global Banking Strategist, China Construction Bank

- Alan Cheah - Country GM, Carsome Certified

- Karun Azhisur - CIO Gas Power Asia, GE India; to name a few.



"We frequently discuss emerging technologies and their implications for society. But, in terms of its impact on society and technology, we have never seen a technology evolve as quickly as AI. In today's world, the playing field is poised to become a lot more competitive. Businesses that do not use AI and data to aid innovation will be at a significant disadvantage. The 26th edition of World AI Show is designed to address these issues and pave the way to move ahead," stated Mithun Shetty - CEO, Trescon.



The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with the speakers during Q&A sessions and network with solution providers/sponsors at their virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and meeting tables.



World AI Show - Malaysia is officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor - Dataiku, Gold Sponsor - Denodo. To get your complimentary passes, visit - WAIS_Malaysia



About World AI Show - Malaysia



World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events taking place in strategic locations across the world.



It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.



For further details, please contact:

Monith M Shetty

Corporate Communication Executive

marketing@tresconglobal.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Trade Shows, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

