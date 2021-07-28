Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 15:30 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is pleased to announce that we've integrated our DeFi application partner, Muse Finance (shortened as Muse), into the Web Wallet to bring advanced DeFi connectivity to our platform. This means that directly through the Moonstake wallet interface, you can now participate in Muse's current lockdrops and use the DeFi applications that Muse plans to implement in the future. This will be the first time in the world that Muse will be integrated. Since the announcement of our joint entrance to DeFi in March 2021, we have been working together closely to develop and promote high-quality DeFi products that aim to resolve staking illiquidity.



Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, it has developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 5 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports 12 high-demand staking coins: Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs, and IOST.



Muse is a comprehensive DeFi platform launched in March 2021. It is working to launch various DeFi products, including a Wrapper to issue wrapped tokens for staking assets that can be used to provide liquidity to staked assets, as well as DEX (decentralized exchange) and Lending platforms to facilitate the distribution of such assets.



A feature of Muse already implemented in the Moonstake wallet is lockdrop. Lockdrop is a common, low-risk method of token distribution mechanism in the DeFi industry without raising money while incentivizing user participation. Instead of combining the sale of tokens with assets, lockdrop sees "loss of opportunity" as collateral and distributes tokens in return for valuable losses. For more information about lockdrop, please click here (https://tinyurl.com/39rd9hve)



Furthermore, users can also utilize the affiliate program to earn extra referral rewards by inviting others to participate in the lockdrop.



The connection with DeFi products, which has been growing strong since last year, will further enhance the user experience of Moonstake platform. Future product launches of Muse will add liquidity to the staking assets and open the door to innovative DeFi products, all of which will be supported by Moonstake as usual.



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnerships have been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.



With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 1 billion. https://www.moonstake.io/



About Muse Finance



Muse.Finance is a Decentralized Platform where crypto users can receive staking rewards as well as participate in wrapping, swapping, lending, and yield farming to gain benefit. Its ecosystem, which consists of Muse Swap, Muse Lending, and Muse Wrap, enables a liquid PoS platform that integrates the ERC-20 DeFi Ecosystem with Ethereum 2.0. Muse.Finance also links non ERC-20 assets with the ERC-20 ecosystem, allowing owners of staked assets on platforms such as Cosmos, IRISnet, Cardano, etc. to participate in lending, liquidity mining, and yield farming. https://musefinance.io/





