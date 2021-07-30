

New York, NY, July 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Although there are a few observers who've not been optimistic about Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lately, the majority of the crypto enthusiasts who have been in the space disregard all bearish views on DeFi while keeping its optimism intact for DeFi. So far, there have been multiple price fluctuations and market corrections testing the patience of many. Consequently, despite the highs and the extreme lows, the truly bullish enthusiasts for DeFi have kept their stance and vision regarding the future of DeFi whereas the sceptics took a step back. To further strengthen the ecosystem of DeFi and complement the gap not covered by the current DeFi leader Ethereum, a fundraising platform, KICK.IO, built on the Cardano Network is undergoing development for its launch in the near future. It may appear surprising but it's the truth as per many analysts that the space conquered by Ethereum in the DeFi will not be ever-lasting. Till now, the main reason behind Ethereum's domination in the space has been due to the convenience provided to the users. However, as per the research by analysts, despite getting launched a few years after Ethereum, Cardano has managed to attract a plethora of users and is expected to soon replace Ethereum in terms of total network transactions. At the moment, Ethereum users have been disappointed by its high fees and high transaction duration partly due to the underlying Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by Ethereum. Additionally, people have been ambiguous about the efficiency of Ethereum's environment especially after the manifesting concerns of analysts related to the energy-inefficient protocols of Ethereum. With time passing by, traders and DeFi enthusiasts are becoming more aware of the space and looking for alternatives challenging Ethereum in terms of environment, transaction speed and fees. Among many DeFi platforms launched in the past, one of the promising ones capable of dethroning Ethereum is Cardano, founded by Charles Hoskinson who is a co-founder of Ethereum. Employing an evidence-based consensus algorithm, Ouroboros, Cardano is all set to mark its spot in the crypto space with its own Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol offering users carbon-free and remarkably fast transactions with extremely minimal fees. While Cardano is the vision, Kick.io is the agent on the ground to smoothly bring the industrial shift towards the Cardano network. It is expected for KICK.IO to soon provide a platform for Cardano's extensive community to participate in funding and support potential blockchain-based projects with promising prospectuses. The team behind KICK.IO composed of DeFi and traditional finance professionals have been working tirelessly to devise a platform where the innovative projects of the future can be initialized, developed, endorsed and progressed into huge successes. To safeguard the interest of investors behind KICK.IO, the team will be actively scrutinizing the projects and filtering the most promising ones in order to fund later. In this way, the environment of DeFi led by Cardano is strategized to mature and progress for everyone, users, investors and the innovative developing minds in the space. Gaining significance and ample amount of support and attention from retail and institutional investors, KICK.IO is all set to get launched for the public on September 15th however a private sale will be hosted on July 28th. In order to participate and get your hands on limited subscriptions and avoid missing this opportunity during the Cardano bull market gathering steam, it's ideal to plan ahead and mark your calendars right now for an iconic launch of a decentralized fundraising platform all set to revolutionize the DeFi space. Social Links

