DUBAI, UAE, Aug 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - TheCapitalNet (TCN), a SaaS company driving digital transformation in the Private Investment, Innovation, and Startup ecosystem globally, today announced that it has appointed Privity FZ LLE, an independent venture-focused advisory firm in the UAE, to bring the TheCapitalNet ecosystem to stakeholders across MENA, powered by Privity's strong presence and understanding of the ecosystem and the region.



The MENA region is well placed on the digital transformation curve, backed by a growing investment landscape (know more about the investment landscape of MENA on TheCapitalNet TV [https://tv.thecapitalnet.com/tv/559544556]). The partnership aims to bring efficiencies and intelligence to stakeholders in the ecosystem provided for by the suite of products offered by TheCapitalNet.



Startups, Innovation, and Investment



TheCapitalNet products are used globally by Venture Capital firms, Private Equity funds, Angel Investors and networks, and family offices (TheInvestorNet); Incubators and Accelerators (TheIncubatorPro); Startups and Aspiring Entrepreneurs (TheBizPlanner) in many countries across the world, helping users attain a high degree of deal and business efficiency, with strong collaboration, secure data management and business intelligence.



"The customers TCN were seeking to target in the MENA region were precisely those that Privity interacts with, and after witnessing the power and potential of the different SaaS products and solutions, it became evident that Privity join forces with TCN to evangelize Dr Bhatia's mission in the MENA region," said Sleem Hasan, Founder and CEO of Privity FZ LLE.



"We are excited to partner with Privity," said Dr Rakesh Bhatia, Founder and CEO of TheCapitalNet. "This partnership brings us a step closer to establishing a foothold in the MENA market, and exploring the innumerable possibilities that are present, and further realizing our vision of digitally enabling the stakeholders in the ecosystem here."



"We have an ideal partner in Privity, a strong player with an exceptional understanding of the MENA market," added Rakesh. Gain insights into the MENA innovation and investment ecosystem from Mr. Sleem Hasan on TheCapitalNet TV *.



* TheCapitalNet TV Special: Understanding the MENA startup and innovation ecosystem with Mr. Sleem Hasan -

https://tv.thecapitalnet.com/tv/580670728.



About TheCapitalNet



TheCapitalNet, with offices in Dallas TX, Silicon Valley, and Hyderabad, India, is an enterprise SaaS and knowledge media venture operating in the Private Investments, Innovation, and Startup ecosystem. TheCapitalNet products drive the digital transformation journey by enabling business processes and making them smarter and more intelligent, thus redefining business operations, decision making, and business outcomes.

- TheBizPlanner (www.thebizplanner.com)

An application for Founders/Entrepreneurs to plan their businesses and connect with the private investment and innovation ecosystem, used by 17,000+ startups across 70+ countries globally.

- TheIncubatorPro (www.theincubatorpro.com)

An end-to-end productivity suite for incubators, accelerators, and/or open/corporate innovation with 180+ incubators and accelerators spread across various countries globally.

- TheInvestorNet (www.theinvestornet.com)

An application for private investors including PE/VC/Angel Networks/Family offices/CVCs to manage the end-to-end business operations with over two dozen investments firms spread across various countries globally.

- TheCapitalNet.TV (www.thecapitalnet.tv)

A knowledge media that produces and shares global content focusing on TheCapitalNet ecosystem through knowledge sessions, news and trends, research reports, interviews and discussions with over 6 million impressions across 110+ countries.

Visit https://www.TheCapitalNet.com, Email: contact@thecapitalnet.com



About Privity



Privity FZ LLE was founded in 2004, an independent venture-focused advisory firm that seeks entrepreneurs with interesting and unique ideas and helps them to develop and grow. Privity is agnostic to geography and industry vertical, focusing on the quality of the entrepreneur and the compelling value proposition of the idea. Privity draws upon its unique methodology '4i' - Ideas, Intelligence, Invention, Innovation - to deliver insightful advisory and consulting services. The 4i methodology is a result of Privity's vast and diverse experience gathered over the years, as well as the application of highly specialized domain expertise.

Visit https://www.privitylle.com, Email: info@privitylle.com





