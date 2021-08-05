Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 16:44 HKT/SGT Share:

SANTA MONICA, CA, Aug 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Bluewill, is pleased to launch its North America shopping platform on Wed, August 4, 2021 (PST). All Bluewill products will be available for the US opening, at www.Bluewill.com.



With the volatile markets of 2020-2021, people prefer to shop online, with E-commerce catching and finally surpassing offline retail in terms of annual sales. Many shops and merchants have tried to capture this growing market, offering low prices, but product quality and service guarantees often end up lacking in the end. This will continue in the coming months and years, but there are also some positive changes taking place. The Bluewill team is working hard to bring something new!



A brand new way of shopping, 'Sharing is Saving'



Bluewill brings a new concept to e-commerce, 'Sharing is Saving'. Achieve a lower price by creating or participating in '2 People Group' or '5 People Group' after clicking "Group Purchase" in lower right corner of product page, shopping with up to 70% discounts. People could buy the same product with their friends, family, neighbors by sharing links through Whatsapp, Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, Pinterest etc, or even waiting for strangers to join the group, purchase any products at lower prices, after successfully placing a "Group Purchase".



So far, over 90% of Group Purchase participants have succeeded in buying with their friends. Then, the "Price Match Policy" ensures that customers on Bluewill always get the lowest prices compared to any other online shopping mall or marketplace. As a final reward for everyone, the "Deal of the Day" offers three new super-deal products daily, to all customers.



Patents, Supply chains and Smart products



The Bluewill team's parent company was founded in Germany in 2005. Over the past 17 years, it has been building relationships with over 700 factories and achieving strategic partnerships with high-quality industrial supply chains. Their products and services have been granted 649 patents and 122 software copyrights with 232 patents pending and earning over 1 million positive reviews worldwide.



They have an established research and development centre as well. They are dedicated to creating smart products and offering a smart digital life to global citizens on their own individual terms. In 2020, their total annual sales exceeded US$1.5 billion.



Bluewill's supply chain has been integrated and optimized to maximize benefits to its customers. Over the years, Bluewill has maintained close relationships with a variety of global brands to bring a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience to people around the world. The Bluewill platform will be available in other countries soon, so stay tuned.



