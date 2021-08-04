Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 11:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Spritzer Berhad Spritzer Malaysia Offers Exclusive Promotions to Quench Thirst on Hot Days Shoppers can get attractive vouchers, half-off prices and free shipping from Spritzer's Shopee store

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Malaysia (Spritzer or the Company), which produces Malaysia's best-selling natural mineral water, is having exclusive promotions on the Company's official Shopee store in conjunction with Shopee's 8.8 Brands Festival that ends on 08 August 2021. Stay safe, remain hydrated and healthy in this hot weather by shopping for various Spritzer Natural Mineral Water subscription plans from the comfort of home through https://shopee.com.my/spritzer.os from as low as RM127.50 per month catering to different household needs that can be delivered safely to your doorsteps.





In addition, every subscription plan comes with a trendy rechargeable water pump dispenser that is not only functional but also lightweight in design, compact and portable.



Spritzer is also pleased to introduce So Tinge!, a new line of fruit flavoured carbonated drinks coming in three flavours - watermelon, grape and lemon packed in 325ml bottles that is refreshing and thirst quenching on a hot day.



In conjunction with Shopee's 8.8 Brands Festival, Spritzer is offering on the Company's official Shopee store the Spritzer Sparkling range at 50% off the regular price. Up until 08 August 2021, consumers can also enjoy the following attractive store vouchers:

- RM10 off, with a minimum spend of RM120

- 88% off, with a minimum spend of RM1, capped at RM5

- 50% off, with a minimum spend of RM1, capped at RM5



Besides these attractive offers, consumers who shop on the Spritzer official Shopee store can get free shipping with a lowered minimum spend of RM8, daily 88% off and RM8 branded deals. There are also up to 38 million Shopee Coins up for grabs with Shopee prizes when shoppers play Shopee Farm, Spin & Win, Shopee Bubble, Shopee Candy and more.



Check out Spritzer's official Shopee store to find out more - https://shopee.com.my/spritzer.os.



Contact:

Muhammad Hakim

Email: h.juraimi@swanconsultancy.biz



About Spritzer Berhad

Spritzer Berhad (MY:7103; SPZ.MY; SPTZ.KL) is the largest bottled water producer in Malaysia. The brand, SPRITZER, is Malaysia's best selling natural mineral water, produced and bottled from a vast environmentally-friendly 220 acre site replete with plentiful natural mineral water resources and lush greenery. Learn more at http://www.spritzer.com.my.







