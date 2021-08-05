Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Moonstake Moonstake to Host Joint Webinar with Partner IOST on 12 August 2021

SINGAPORE, Aug 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On 12 August 2021, Moonstake will be taking part in a joint webinar co-hosted with our strategic partner, IOST, at 7PM Singapore Time/ 11AM UTC. The event will center around our collaboration to enable IOST staking on Moonstake wallet and how both of our projects are accelerating the growth of staking. This webinar will be useful for those who want to learn more about the IOST ecosystem and its value to crypto users through the partnership with Moonstake.



IOST is an enterprise-level blockchain network developed for online service providers. It utilizes a unique, breakthrough consensus algorithm called "Proof of Believability" (PoB) that allows high transaction throughput speeds while all the nodes stay compliant. IOST is one of the Big Four public chains with a rich user base and real applicability alongside Ethereum, EOS, and TRON with 500,000 community members, over 20 countries worldwide, over 400 nodes, top staking economy, and growing.



Moonstake successfully integrated IOST staking functionality along with the IOST account creation into our wallets through technical partnership in May 2021. Since then, we've contributed to the expansion of the IOST ecosystem through conducting various promotions, disseminating valuable IOST related information with multiple languages and organising webinars to help create more than 1,000 new IOST mainnet accounts. When it comes to staking, Moonstake started as a Node Partner, but became a Servi Node on June 1st with 21M IOST staked in 1 week. As of now, Moonstake's Servi Node had 472 voters with over 81m IOST had been voted, ranked 10th among whole validator nodes.



There will be plenty of time for Q&A, so please feel free to ask any questions you may have. Additionally, we will be giving away two prizes, each $50 worth of IOST, for the best questions asked, so don't forget to tune in to the webinar with us.



About this webinar



TOPIC: How Moonstake and IOST Partnership is Accelerating the Growth of Staking Globally



DATE & TIME: 12 August, 2021 at 7PM Singapore time (GMT+8) / 11AM UTC



SPEAKERS:

- Lawrence Lin, CEO of Moonstake

- Kuda Samkange, Director of Business Development at IOST



IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

- What are the missions and visions of Moonstake and IOST?

- What are the global achievements and what are the plans for future development of Moonstake and IOST?

- What is the impact of onboarding a market-leading blockchain partner like IOST for Moonstake and vice versa, what is the impact of onboarding a top-ranking staking provider like Moonstake as a partner for IOST?

- What is Moonstake trying to accomplish with its series of IOST campaigns?

- What more can be expected from the Moonstake-IOST partnership in the future?



Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0oKn20-9QV6HpNpu453gDg



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnerships have been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.



With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 1 billion. https://www.moonstake.io/



About IOST



High fees and slower transaction times on the Ethereum network have left the door open for new solutions to emerge, and IOST is one such project that has been gaining traction since its mainnet launch in 2019.



Backed by major financial and VC firms such as Sequoia, Matrix, and ZhenFund, IOST is a pioneering decentralized, high-throughput, gas-efficient Proof-of-Believability-powered smart contract platform built to tackle the scalability trilemma once and for all. For this, the concluding ranking from China's CCID ranked IOST as the best blockchain platform under Basic Technology, better than Ethereum, EOS, and every other smart-contracting platform evaluated by the agency. This is a testament to the quality and ability to roll out a better, innovative product and reflective of our true desire to be the best in the sphere.



Being one of the public chain leaders in terms of adoption, performance, and utility, IOST remains committed to our mission to unleash the power of blockchain. IOST currently has the ever-expanding 500,000 community members in over 20 countries, over 400 nodes, a top staking economy, symbiotic relationships with corporations dotted worldwide. https://iost.io/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Moonstake

Sectors: CryptoCurrency

