Source: Core Concepts Pte Ltd Singapore Cycling Federation Partners Singapore's largest private physiotherapy group, Core Concepts for Sports Massages and Treatments for National Team Singapore Riders

SINGAPORE, Aug 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Core Concepts, the largest private Singapore physiotherapy group for musculoskeletal conditions, announced a partnership with Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) to provide sports massage therapy. This will support our Singapore national team riders recover more efficiently after a training session and help with performance during the race.



Core Concepts is proud to be the official sports massage provider to 20 national athletes from SCF. They can visit any of our easily accessible 5 clinics for better enhanced Sports Performance and Sports Recovery.



Due to the long hours and level of intensity of training that SCF national athletes go through, Core Concepts aims to help these athletes rebalance their bodies and get their muscles back to optimal condition so that they can perform better. As cycling is also a sport with very repetitive motions, our physiotherapists' team can also help relieve aches and strains that may arise from overuse or repetitive strain injury.



Improving cycling performance is not just about increasing the number of hours spent cycling in a day. It is also about improving the way you cycle and strengthening other body parts that can help you cycle more efficiently. Apart from treating sports injuries and maintenance via sports massage, our sports physiotherapists can also help to improve cycling performance by assessing biomechanical inefficiencies or muscle weaknesses and developing a training plan to strengthen these muscles to achieve better sports performance.



Core Concepts physiotherapy is also proud to be one of the official sponsors for this year's OCBC Cycle National Championships. National cycling championships are held annually by host nations in each racing discipline. The event is organised to allow for the cycling community and our national athletes the required exposure for high-level competitions.



SCF Facebook post sharing our partnership agreement https://fb.watch/6QWTkY45-0/



Quotes

"It is my pleasure to announce that Core Concepts partnered with Singapore Cycling Federation to support our national team riders and help them recover more efficiently after a workout and help perform better during a race." said Victor Khoo, Managing Director of Core Concepts.



"We thank Core Concepts Physiotherapy Singapore for the sponsorship provided to Singapore Cycling Federation. The sponsorship benefits both our athletes and the greater cycling community through the prizes awarded at SCF national championship races. We look forward to continuing to build a valuable and mutually beneficial relationship.



As we continue to work our way out of this pandemic, our sponsors are vital to the success of SCF and its athletes. Your support is truly appreciated." said Dr Hing Siong Chen, President Singapore Cycling Federation



About Core Concepts Pte Ltd:



As the largest private physiotherapy group in Singapore, Core Concepts has 5 clinics in operation across the island. Since its beginnings in 2003, Core Concepts has successfully diagnosed and treated conditions such as lower back and neck pains, spinal health, sports injuries, stroke and neurological disorders, pregnancy, and women's health, and more. Each case is treated through the lens of differential diagnosis, a systematic method that takes into consideration a spectrum of underlying factors and interlocking causes until the most fitting diagnosis for the client emerges. For more information, visit: www.coreconcepts.com.sg



About Singapore Cycling Federation:



The Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) was established in 1958 and is registered with the Registry of Societies. It is recognized by Sport Singapore (Singapore Sports Council) as the national governing body for the promotion and development of the sport of cycling (BikeTrial, BMX, MTB, Road and Track) in Singapore, and is affiliated to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), the Asean Cycling Association (ACA), the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) and Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). The SCF is also a Charity and an Institution of Public Character (IPC). https://www.cycling.org.sg/



