Thursday, 5 August 2021, 18:01 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: WAX World-Renowned Photographer Christina Jansen to Release First Muhammad Ali Digital Collectibles with dMerch.io Never Before Seen Photos of "The Greatest" Available for Digital Collection on the WAX Blockchain

Washington, D.C., Aug 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) is partnering with world-renowned photographer Christina Jansen and Dublin-based NFT agency, dMerch.io to bring to life the Muhammad Ali Series 1 digital collection. The collection contains 136 unique digital collectables, all showcasing the vibrant personality of Ali himself and will be available on WAX blockchain starting on August 10, 2021 at 1pm EST / 10 am PST.

Christina Jansen

Throughout his iconic 21-year professional career, Ali was unconventional and incredible for the world to watch. He was an Olympic gold medalist, accumulated 56 victories, and was the first boxer in history to claim the heavyweight championship belt three times.



In 1986, Jansen and Ali met for the first time at a commercial shoot at Fulham Studios. Instantaneously, the duo connected, and Jansen admired Ali's humble nature. Since her encounter with Ali, Jansen has gone on to photograph celebrities, athletes, and fashion icons.



"Photographing Muhammad Ali was one of the most inspiring jobs I have ever had. Over a period of two weeks on and off the set I witnessed how he treated everyone who approached him the same. It didn't matter to Ali where you came from or what you did. I felt so blessed to have the chance to talk to him and get to know this great man like a close friend. Ali told me his Philosophy in life - If you reach for the moon you might end up next door, but if you reach for the stars you will get to the moon. He encouraged me and others to reach for their goals and not be afraid to take risks in life," said Jansen.



Adam Bouktila, COO for dMerch, praised Christina's photographs which have not been seen by a wider audience:



"This collection is amazing for the close connection between Ali and his photographer. These are not paparazzi shots taken at random. These are beautifully crafted images taken over a two-week period where subject and artist forged a close and powerful connection. The connection makes the images come alive.



"And with NFT technology we can now share these images with the world. As a Mohammed Ali fan this is a huge privilege for me to be involved in this project."



Since his passing in 2016, Ali's life and love for mentoring others will be revealed through Jansen's intimate, never-before-seen photographs for fans to collect and enjoy as digital collectibles on the WAX Blockchain. In her very first WAX collection, Jansen will offer the proceeds of an extremely special "Boxing Futures" pack featuring a single, ultra-rare Muhamad Ali digital photograph to aid Boxing Futures, an organization that aims to help disadvantaged youth by providing a safe space for them to improve their physical and mental health through boxing all while learning to build relationships and find motivation.



"This collection is both a personal and professional triumph that allows us to give back to a deserving group and pay homage to Muhammad Ali's legacy," says Jansen.



The intimate photos of the boxing superstar will be available in six (6) ring-worthy rarities, including:

- Classic

- Negative

- Gallery

- Photographer

- Championship

- Behind the scenes



As a special thank you for their support of the collection, Championship card buyers will be automatically entered into a randomized drawing for a chance to claim one (1) of (3) unique physical prints.



The Muhammad Ali Series 1 digital collection will feature 5,000 Classic Packs, 3,000 Photographer Packs, and 1,000 Boxing Futures Packs and are available in the following sizes:

- Classic Packs containing 5 digital collectibles for $19.99

- Photographer Packs containing 25 digital collectibles for $49.99

- Boxing Futures containing 1 digital collectible for $9.99



There will be a "stress test" prior to the official launch day on August 9 at 1pm EST / 10 am PST. Fans can sign-up through the official WAX Discord and will receive a free promo-pack as a "thank you" for participating.



About WAX



The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX), is the world's #1 blockchain, as measured by number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX's mission is to bring digital collectibles to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world. WAX is also the leading entertainment digital collectibles network -- in 2018, WAX introduced vIRLs', giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link digital collectibles to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectables including Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectables), Capcom's "Street Fighter," and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.



About Boxing Futures



Boxing Futures is a dynamic charity which works to improve the physical and mental health and wellbeing of disadvantaged young people. We empower young people by building positive relationships, developing core soft skills and increasing confidence and motivation.



Media Contact:

wax@bhimpact.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: WAX

Sectors: Design & Art, NTFs

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

