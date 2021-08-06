Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 6, 2021
Thursday, 5 August 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: FCQ sp z o.o.
FCQ Launches Global Blockchain Real Estate Platform

Lublin, Poland, Aug 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - FCQPlatform.com - Investing in Spanish, Dominican, Cyprus, or any other country's real estate has become as simple as ABC.

FCQ is a Blockchain-based platform that allows purchasing property either partially or at once. All the transactions on the platform are backed by smart contracts; thus, the assets of buyers and sellers are safe and sound.

The team's idea is that their users should manage the FCQ platform with their help, as well as benefit from the development of their platform. For this purpose, the native FCQn token has been created. It will be available on the DEX exchanges and in the first phase it will be listed on the Uniswap exchange. The token will be deflationary. 1% of the sale of real estate and 50% of revenues from the secondary market will be allocated to the purchase of the token from the market and its burning. The token will debut in September on UNISWAP

Currently, the platform is in Beta; nonetheless, a wide variety of real estate objects from all other the globe is soon to be added.

To start investing, users do not need to possess tremendous capital. 500 USDT is enough. The minimum investment in real estate on their platform is only 500 USDT.

Each individual property is accompanied by a description of its main characteristics:
- Price of the object's token
- Total Value
- Minimum Investment
- Annual Rate of Return
- Dividend Payment Date
- Fundraising end date
- The number of tokens available for purchase

Initially, commercial real estate that brings income without maintenance will be presented on the platform. A wide variety of objects will be introduced later on.

The platform provides opportunities for investments, and furthermore, for the subsequent resale of real estate tokens and income generation.

Take a look at the property available for investment here: https://fcqplatform.com/investments/list?page=1

Social Links
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCQPlatform
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FcqPlatform

Media Contact
Company: FCQ sp z o.o.
Contact: Maciej Król, Co-founder
E-mail: office@fcqplatform.com
Website: https://www.fcqplatform.com/

SOURCE: FCQ sp z o.o.




Press release summary
FCQ Launches Global Blockchain Real Estate Platform  
