  Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Tuesday, 10 August 2021
Source: Apollomics, Inc.
Apollomics, Inc. Doses First Patient in a Phase I Clinical Trial of APL-102

Foster City, CA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China, Aug 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollomics Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination oncology therapies, today announced the successful dosing of the first patient in a Phase I clinical study of APL-102 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The Phase I trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of APL-102 delivered via an oral capsule.

"APL-102 is an internally discovered and developed tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting multiple oncogenic drivers, and we are excited about advancing it for clinical testing to explore its potential for treating a number of solid tumors;" said Guo-Liang Yu, PhD, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "APL-102 is the first of several novel assets planned for clinical development to further expand Apollomics' clinical pipeline in oncology."

About APL-102
APL-102 is an oral, small molecule multi kinase inhibitor (MTKi) targeting several key oncogenic drivers. APL-102 inhibits several receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), including: angiogenesis via vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGFRs), mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway via B-RAF and C-RAF; and colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R).

Preclinical studies have demonstrated broad and potent antitumor activity in patient-derived xenograft mouse models of liver, breast, colorectal, gastric, esophageal and lung cancers. APL-102 has also shown favorable preclinical pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety profiles with no serious off-target activity observed. APL-102 has the potential to be used as a single agent or in combination with other oncology agents.

Apollomics retains worldwide rights to APL-102.

About Apollomics Inc.
Apollomics Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of monotherapies and combination therapies of tumor-targeting agents and immuno-oncology agents. The Company's product pipeline has several programs at different stages of development, including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. Apollomics has operating entities in Foster City, Ca., USA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

Contact information of Apollomics:
Investor Contact:
Wilson W. Cheung
Chief Financial Officer
(650) 209-4436
wcheung@apollomicsinc.com

U.S. Media Contact:
Remy Bernarda
Corporate Communications
(415) 203-6386
remy.bernarda@apollomicsinc.com

China Media Contact:
Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

Kelly Fung
General Manager
(852) 3150 6763
kelly.fung@pordahavas.com

Phoenix Fung
Vice President
(852) 3150 6773
phoenix.fung@pordahavas.com



