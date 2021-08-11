

After a long summer break, the MotoGP paddock roared to life once again in the Styrian Alps, as the Red Bull Ring came alive for Round 10 of the 18-race calendar. The Styrian GP lived up to the hype, delivering loads of nail-biting excitement, unexpected shocks and heart-stopping crashes. The highlight, however, was Pramac Racing claiming their maiden MotoGP win after 20 years competing in the series, coming after a stellar ride by rookie Jorge Martin. Martin edged out defending champion Joan Mir of Team Suzuki and maintained his composure after an early red flag to seal a notably well-deserved win. Motul played a key role as lubricant partner for both the top 2 finishing teams in the race. Jorge Martin claimed his first MotoGP victory It was a vital race for the Pramac Racing rookie, having missed 4 races of his first MotoGP season due to injury. Martin was able to bounce back and deliver a powerful performance in Styria. He claimed pole position on Saturday and followed that up with an outstanding victory on Sunday. Pramac Racing has been making steady strides towards competing amongst the top MotoGP teams. At the start of the 2021 season, Motul was announced as Pramac Racing's Official Lubricant Partner. The new collaboration was a direct result of Motul's understanding and development of lubricants for racing machines. Since the Ducati team began using Motul, they have achieved 6 podium finishes this season. The MotoGP competition and results from the Ducati Desmosedici allows Motul to constantly experiment and innovate the product, to ensure Motul delivers the best oil to their customers around the world. Team Suzuki Joan Mir put up a challenging fight for the race lead Although Martin set an amazing pace, the thing that was more commendable was his ability to defend from the 2020 World Champion, Joan Mir. Mir put up an excellent fight in his Motul powered Suzuki GSX-RR, however, fell short by 1.5 seconds when the chequered flag fell. Team Suzuki has been a dominant force in the MotoGP for many years, and the Japanese factory team has maintained a technical partnership with Motul for more than three decades. Motul has held a reputation for developing the highest grade of racing lubricants for several decades. With Team Suzuki and Pramac Racing backed by Motul's extensive R&D department, they are able to implement the latest lubricant technology in their motorbikes. The commercial 300V range is engineered by incorporating findings of performance in the MotoGP. Pushing the limits of the Motul lubricant is the only way to make gains, hence Motul continues their dedication to support motorcycle racing at the highest levels. The Styrian GP was the first of two back-to-back race weekends at the Red Bull Ring. Jorge Martin's brilliant win propelled him to P12 in the rider standings, while his team mate Johann Zarco managed to do enough to maintain his spot in P2. Team Suzuki's Joan Mir jumped one spot to P3 and his team mate Alex Rins slotted in behind Martin in P13. Historically, this circuit layout has suited the Ducati and Suzuki bikes extremely well, as further reiterated from their solid points scoring weekend. Pramac Racing and Team Suzuki will hope to continue this run into the MotoGP Grand Prix von Osterreich at the same track next weekend. Both Motul teams will be ones to watch out for as they look primed to repeat their success in consecutive races. Jorge Martin and Joan Mir took P1 and P2 at the Styrian GP QUALIFYING RESULTS #89 Pramac Racing Ducati Desmosedici - P1 (1:22.994)

Jorge Martin #5 Pramac Racing Ducati Desmosedici - P6 (1:23.376)

Johann Zarco #36 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki GSX-RR - P5 (1:23.322)

Joan Mir #42 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki GSX-RR - P13 (1:23.585)

Alex Rins RACE RESULTS #89 Pramac Racing Ducati Desmosedici - P1

Jorge Martin #5 Pramac Racing Ducati Desmosedici - P6

Johann Zarco #36 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki GSX-RR - P2

Joan Mir #42 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki GSX-RR - P7

Alex Rins ABOUT MOTUL Motul is a world-class French company specialised in the formulation, production and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants (two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles) as well as lubricants for industry via its Motul Tech activity. Unanimously recognised for more than 150 years for the quality of its products, innovation capacity and involvement in the field of competition, Motul is also recognised as a specialist in synthetic lubricants. As early as 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant, issued from the aeronautical industry, making use of esters technology: 300V lubricant. 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the Motul 300V. Motul is a partner to many manufacturers and racing teams in order to further their technological development in motorsports. It has invested in many international competitions as an official supplier for teams in: Road racing, Trials, Enduro, Endurance, Superbike, Supercross, Rallycross, World GT1, 24 Hours of Le Mans (cars and motorcycles), 24 Hours of Spa, Le Mans Series, Andros Trophy, Paris-Dakar, 8 Hours of Suzuka, Bol d'Or, Daytona 200-mile motorcycle race. MOTUL Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd

