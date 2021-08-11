Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 22:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NextPlay Technologies, Inc NextPlay's HotPlay In-Game Advertising Platform Teams with Mediakeys to Accelerate Global Expansion

SUNRISE, FL, Aug 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - via NewMediaWire - NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, announced today its in-game advertising unit, HotPlay, has formed a strategic partnership with Mediakeys, an international media and advertising agency.



Since its founding in 1993, Mediakeys has become a global leader in digital and out-of-home (OOH) advertising with offices spanning 16 countries, including New York, London, Zurich, Hong Kong and Singapore. Its omni-channel platform spans digital, outdoor, airport, broadcast and print across the global markets, including the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA).



HotPlay plans to leverage Mediakeys' expansive global presence and media relationships to further expand the global reach of its revolutionary in-game advertising (IGA) platform which enables advertisers to seamless insert brand messages and rewards into game content natively, interactively and in real time.



HotPlay also provides game developers with an additional revenue stream while still allowing them to maintain the integrity of their game. For game players, HotPlay creates a true online-to-offline experience, where players can interact with native ads in a meaningful way and claim rewards for both in-game and real-life use.



"The unparalleled capabilities of our respective platforms will help drive HotPlay's rapid expansion into numerous fast-growing international markets," stated Mediakeys CEO, Paul Cahierre. "The integration of HotPlay's powerful IGA technology will also enable international advertisers and agencies to take greater advantage of our one-stop solution for digital advertising and allow them to reach the valuable demographic of gamers in highly effective ways."



New and existing HotPlay advertisers will gain an integrated solution for hyper-targeted digital advertising campaigns. They will be able to launch programmatic mobile and desktop campaigns that can be designed and edited, and then set for distribution to a specific or localized broadcast area. Mediakeys' geofencing technology will support innovative ways for targeting specific audience behavior, and help advertisers to reach their target markets anytime, anywhere.



According to NextPlay co-CEO and CEO of Hotplay, Nithinan 'Jessie' Boonyawattanapisut: "The global games industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, with the game application market now the fastest growing business category around the world. Our new partnership with Mediakeys will greatly strengthen advertisers' access to the global market of 2.9 billion gamers. It will also vastly increase the revenue opportunities and customer retention of our game developers, and naturally HotPlay's by extension."



About Mediakeys



Mediakeys is an entrepreneurial international advertising exchange, offering 25+ years of experience creating and fulfilling global campaigns for local and international advertisers and agencies. Established in 1993 with a foundation in creative services and international media, it has grown into a global multi-media advertising specialist, with offices in 16 countries, including New York, London, Paris, Cologne, Zurich, Milan, Madrid, Istanbul, Mumbai, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Beijing, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore. To learn more, visit mediakeys.com



About NextPlay Technologies



NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP) is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. NextPlay's engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of our existing and acquired technologies. For more information about NextPlay Technologies, visit www.nextplaytechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter @NextPlayTech and LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and within the safe harbor provided by the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties related to our need for additional capital which may not be available on commercially acceptable terms, if at all, which raises questions about our ability to continue as a going concern; the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and is expected to continue to have, a significant material adverse impact on the travel industry and our business, operating results and liquidity; amounts owed to us by third parties which may not be paid timely, if at all; certain amounts we owe under outstanding indebtedness which are secured by substantially all of our assets and penalties we may incur in connection therewith; the fact that we have significant indebtedness, which could adversely affect our business and financial condition; our revenues and results of operations being subject to the ability of our distributors and partners to integrate our alternative lodging rental (ALR) properties with their websites, and the timing of such integrations; uncertainty and illiquidity in credit and capital markets which may impair our ability to obtain credit and financing on acceptable terms and may adversely affect the financial strength of our business partners; the officers and directors of the Company have the ability to exercise significant influence over the Company; stockholders may be diluted significantly through our efforts to obtain financing, satisfy obligations and complete acquisitions through the issuance of additional shares of our common or preferred stock; if we are unable to adapt to changes in technology, our business could be harmed; our travel business depends substantially on property owners and managers renewing their listings; if we do not adequately protect our intellectual property, our ability to compete could be impaired; our long-term success depends, in part, on our ability to expand our property owner, manager and traveler bases outside of the United States and, as a result, our business is susceptible to risks associated with international operations; unfavorable changes in, or interpretations of, government regulations or taxation of the evolving ALR, Internet and e-commerce industries which could harm our operating results; risks associated with the operations of, the business of, and the regulation of, Longroot and NextBank International (formerly IFEB); the market in which we participate being highly competitive, and because of that we may be unable to compete successfully with our current or future competitors; our potential inability to adapt to changes in technology, which could harm our business; the volatility of our stock price; the fact that we may be subject to liability for the activities of our property owners and managers, which could harm our reputation and increase our operating costs; and that we have incurred significant losses to date and require additional capital which may not be available on commercially acceptable terms, if at all. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by NextPlay are detailed from time to time in NextPlay's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, under the headings "Risk Factors". These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.



