Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 22:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: AFEN
Africa's Leading NFT Project to Launch NFT Marketplace with Maiden NFT

Washington, D.C., Aug 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - AFEN has scheduled the release of its long-anticipated NFT marketplace. To be launched on August 20, 2021, the AFEN NFT marketplace is set to become one of the few African projects to move from idea to actual product. It will also move to compete with top ranking NFT marketplaces such as open sea, Rarible, and Foundation. Built on the Binance smart chain, the AFEN NFT marketplace has incredibly low transaction fees and less than 10% in commission from sales.


What's more exciting is, beyond the launch of the marketplace, AFEN is set to launch the biggest Afrocentric NFT project called AFROXNFT. According to the details of the project, AFROXNFT Afro x represents a confluence of modern, mystic and ancient African design as illustrated by stellar African Afromysterics and 3D digital artist, Jesse Tomi. Furthermore, AFROXNFTs represent the core of African existence, displaying a mixture of culture and futurism. The collection is represented by 3 afro beings and a mythical creature: A man, a woman, a genderless child, and a masquerade. 1,000 AFROXNFT will be minted in the first phase at a floor price of 1BNB and will be available at the AFEN NFT marketplace.

Now for the thrilling part of all this, to launch the AFEN NFT marketplace, AFEN is set to host the most attended AMA session by an African project on Friday, 13th August, 2021 at 19:00 WAT. The AMA session will have in attendance, top AFEN partners, notable crypto influencers, NFT artists and collectors as well as over 10,000 AFEN community members.

AFFOXNFT Artdrops will be done to over 100 attendees expected to get lucky. After this AMA session, there will be a second Artdrop for another 100 lucky people to make the AFROXNFT whitelist on the 20th of August 2021 hosted by Binance Africa. According to the details on both AMA sessions, there will be loads of giveaways from different projects in attendance and influencers.

Source: Plato Data Intelligence


Topic: Press release summary
Source: AFEN
Sectors: CryptoCurrency, Blockchain, NTFs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Africa's Leading NFT Project to Launch NFT Marketplace with Maiden NFT  
Aug 10, 2021 22:50 HKT/SGT
NextPlay's HotPlay In-Game Advertising Platform Teams with Mediakeys to Accelerate Global Expansion  
Aug 10, 2021 22:30 HKT/SGT
Verie Announces a Traceable Anti-Counterfeiting Certificate for Brand Owners and Artists  
Aug 10, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
Pancakeswap to Start Listing Burnace (ACE)  
Aug 10, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
LG Uplus Kiosks Go Touchless with Kardome's Voice Technology  
Aug 10, 2021 21:33 HKT/SGT
Shougang Century Announces Positive Profit Alert  
Aug 10, 2021 14:27 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces 2021 2Q Consolidated Financial Results  
Aug 10, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical Awarded Frost & Sullivan 2021 Asia-Pacific CRO Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership   
Aug 10, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Champion REIT Announces 2021 Interim Results  
Aug 10, 2021 13:58 HKT/SGT
Elegance Optical subscribes 50% of the enlarged issued share capital of the Target Company for China's Yantai Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal Project investment  
Aug 10, 2021 13:48 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Asia Insights Forum 2021
6  -  10   September
Virtual
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6653 1210 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       