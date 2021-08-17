

Mahe, Seychelles, Aug 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - For Kristof Schöffling, building and scaling digital services and products is not an unfamiliar venture. With Kristof Schöffling's latest venture, the highly accoladed digital entrepreneur seeks to provide the most comprehensive turnkey services to enterprises seeking to introduce decentralized ledger technology (DLT). Kristof Schöffling has previously been featured in mainstream media outlets including Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo and Yahoo Finance. His appearance in these outlets was earned after over a decade of building and scaling businesses in the digital space. His ventures have included online retail sales, online gaming, online payments and most recently DLT. Kristof Schöffling has built close relationships with some of the DLT companies that are on the frontier of innovation in the space. He counts Ethereum core developers, the Polygon founding team, and team behind the industry-leading oracle solution Chainlink among the industry professionals that he regularly communicates with. Through his latest enterprise blockchain company Move Digital, Kristof Schöffling helps various enterprises implement the most tried and tested DLT tools to address critical bottlenecks. His ties to some of the industry's most respected networks and tools is only one of the myriads of advantages that Schöffling can offer those he works with. Before entering the DLT space, Schöffling built several digitally focused products from scratch and scaled them to attract thousands and even millions of daily active users. Through this experience, Schöffling has built a highly sophisticated skillset which translates into premier services from the Move Digital team. Schöffling's experience building and scaling these enterprises gives him an extremely advanced background in areas such as digital marketing, project management, and operations. Kristof Schöffling has now turned his attention fully into the DLT industry and has remained focused on this industry exclusively for several years. While many founders in the blockchain industry only entered in the past year after the more favorable market conditions, Kristof Schöffling has been active in the industry since 2012 and began focusing full-time on the industry since 2016. This has allowed Kristof Schöffling to develop close industry connections that other founders simply cannot match and makes Move Digital's enterprise offering extremely valuable. Schöffling's previous ventures have been successfully exited and sold to major players in their respective industries. As Move Digital continues to expand its client base, one thing is for sure, we can expect to see more success stories coming from Kristof Schöffling and the Move Digital team. Media Contact

