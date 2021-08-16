Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 16, 2021
Monday, 16 August 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Central Global Berhad
Central Global Berhad Increases Production Capacity by 250% to Meet Fresh Demand
- Machinery purchases increase tape manufacturing capacity from 20 mil to 70 mil sqm
- Potential order book at 30 mil sqm

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Central Global Berhad ("Central Global" or "Group"), a producer of industrial masking tapes and label stocks as well as general building contractor, is in the midst of finalizing the purchase of machinery that will triple the Group's manufacturing arm's capacity to produce industrial masking tapes.

Central Global executive chairman Dato' Faisal Zelman

With the purchase of the new machinery, the Group's factory in Kuala Muda, Kedah, will have a capacity to produce up to 70 million square metres ("sqm") per year of tapes from 20 million sqm of tapes per year from the old machinery.

Central Global executive chairman Dato' Faisal Zelman said, "This is perfect timing for us as we currently have new potential orders of up to 30 million sqm of masking tape orders from existing customers. The new machinery will make us even more productive and efficient while allowing us the capacity to grow the business."

"We are also able to fulfil backlog orders worth RM10.0 million from July and August that had been delayed due to the enhanced movement control order that was extended by two weeks in parts of Kuala Muda to the end of July. We were only able to restart operations from 2 August 2021 and only at 60% capacity for employees, but we are pleased to announce that all our employees will be fully vaccinated by 23 August 2021."

The purchase of new machinery for the Group's factory in Kuala Muda will be partly financed through a private placement exercise of 18 million new shares which is expected to raise approximately RM26.0 million, which included financing for a construction project in Penang.

The production expansion of the Group's manufacturing arm is in conjunction with Central Global's growth initiatives for its construction segment. The Group signed an MoU in early June with Multi Scopes Engineering Sdn Bhd to form a joint venture to bid for building a RM250.0 million sewage treatment plant in Kwasa Damansara, Selangor and was awarded an RM101.0 million construction project in April 2021 to upgrade the water supply system in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Source: Central Global Berhad
