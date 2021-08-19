Thursday, 19 August 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

KIEV, UA & DUBAI, Aug 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ohires is an international recruitment company that has long stood out for its systematic and forward-thinking approach to development. A wide range of the human resource needs of startups is met through the preparation of employees for both remote work and relocation. In addition, Ohires offers the opportunity to save up to 50% of wage bills, a significant amount for customers who intend to cross the break-even point as soon as possible.



Ohires helps companies grow by recruiting and organizing their employees to work effectively. What is especially impressive is that Ohires has tailor-made solutions for clients in any industry. If the client is in the finance industry, Ohires is ready to offer a variety of IT options to supplement its business. Thanks to Ohires' ability to select from a wide range of IT specialists, the client gets exactly the right solution to improve its performance. After all, it's not a secret that the efforts of a single web developer for a banking application could save thousands of working hours of office employees.



Using Ohires services can bring benefits to businesses in any sector. Media brands get an acceleration of their workflow after creating their own online platform. This applies even to areas far removed from IT. For example, with the help of the right specialist, a tour operator company can create its own application to track the latest changes in hotel room rates or to provide VR tours of resorts and hotels.



In addition, the HR solutions offered by Ohires are distinguished by their cost-effectiveness. Clients can choose between simply using Ohires excellent recruitment services or taking advantage of Ohires full range of workforce management services; which include full customer support, a positive social climate in the client's office and online "day by day" workflow control from Ohires.



About Ohires



Ohires is the first online platform catering for all global workforce needs. The company provides a wide range of global mobility services to multinational organizations with expert international services, tailored to meet each of its clients' unique needs. For more information, go to https://ohires.com/ .



