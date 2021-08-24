Monday, 23 August 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Ethernity HODL UG Ethernity CLOUD Announces Results of Recent Token Pre-Sale

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE, Aug 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ethernity CLOUD is pleased to announce the successful completion of their token presale round. They have sold 90% of the available presale tokens in just 9 hours. The remaining 10% were sold out early the next morning. The entire presale has been sold out in full in about 25 hours. According to the team, the community support was significant as the minimum package was set at $5,000 USD.



On the heels of the token presale, Ethernity CLOUD is now focused on the future, including the ongoing European patent application. For more information, read the Technical Whitepaper about the application for Secure Decentralized Cloud Computing with Privacy Controls.



The time is almost here for their public sale scheduled for Q3 2021. Register your interest and join the Ethernity CLOUD community on their token registration page. Supporters can express their interest in participating in the public sale by submitting their email, name and commitment amount.



Sources at Ethernity CLOUD say that their entire leadership team is excited with the results of the presale round, and are looking forward to continue their mission to integrate confidential computing and blockchain technologies. Ethernity CLOUD's vision is to bring on the market a confidential cloud ecosystem which enforces user's privacy, maintains transparency of the data operations process and provides a fair environment for its adopters.



ABOUT ETHERNITY CLOUD



Ethernity CLOUD is building an ecosystem based on fairness, where user's right to privacy is fully protected and integrity is ensured by the blockchain technology. User's data is protected from abusive activities ensuring fair, decentralized and truly private operations. Using the ecosystem, users are capable of running cloud computing tasks over the decentralized network, while maintaining complete control over the confidentiality and enforcing transparency of the data operations process.



https://youtu.be/xySSIWNFlqw



To increase Ethernity CLOUD's technology adoption rates, the team is committed to use open-source technologies that provide a strong and secure foundation. The decentralized cloud applications meant to run on top of Ethernity CLOUD are based on regular cloud applications and software. Ethernity CLOUD community strives to make the transition to the decentralized cloud as smooth as possible for cloud computing business users as well as developers and enthusiasts.



